Baseball card bust sends local man to jail

A Pahrump man struck out twice after attempting to allegedly steal hundreds of dollars worth of baseball cards from Walmart this month.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Spencer Hagan, the first incident occurred on March 15, at approximately 1:30 p.m., when he was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting in progress.

Initial details, according to the arrest report, stated that a known shoplifting suspect, identified as Zach Neely, was entering a white GMC Denali on the north side of the Walmart parking lot when Hagan made contact with Neely and detained him in handcuffs.

Neely was then placed in the front of Hagan’s marked patrol vehicle where he was read his Miranda warning, according to the report.

“I informed Neely he was being investigated for numerous shoplifting investigations,” Hagan’s report stated. “Neely confessed and admitted guilt to shoplifting baseball cards on March 14 and 15. Neely also stated he had the means of paying for the items, but just chose not to. Neely told me the stolen cards from both days were inside the GMC and consented for me to search it for recovery.”

Inside the vehicle, Hagan said there was a “plethora” of baseball cards matching the description from both Walmart and Neely.

Rounding third

“I seized the cards, as they were identified as stolen property,” Hagan said in the report. “The total approximate value is $530. I gave the stolen property back to Walmart’s loss prevention. Walmart also had a clear video surveillance from both cases. I therefore established probable cause because Neely passed all points of sale, stealing approximately $530 worth of baseball cards.”

Game over

The report went on to say that Neely was arrested rather than being cited as he had allegedly committed the same offense two years prior at the same business.

Additionally, Hagan’s report noted that Neely continued to allegedly commit the same violation and repeatedly came back on March 14 and 15, leading Hagan to believe the violation will continue without law enforcement intervention.

Following a subsequent investigation, Neely was charged with two counts of petit larceny, according to the sheriff’s report.

No bail amount was listed in the report.