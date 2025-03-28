PHOTOS: Pahrump Chili Cookoff brings food and fun to Petrack Park

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The bounce house at the Pahrump Chili Cookoff was a great way for the youngsters at the event to work off some of the energy built up while tasting all of the chili and browsing the vendor booths.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The sounds of sizzling meat and veggies filled the air as contestants in the Nevada and Silver State Chili Cookoff tended their grills, with all of the tastings served up from batches of chili made right at the park.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A live music performance at the Pahrump Chili Cookoff prompted two attendees to take to the grass for a dance.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times At the 12th Annual Pahrump Chili Cookoff, the laughter of valley youngsters could be heard as they sped around the tracks on roller coasters and other carnival rides.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 12th Annual International Chili Society Nevada and Silver State Chili Cookoff took place March 21-23 at Petrack Park, where culinary competitors squared off with one another to earn top honors from judging officials as well as the public.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Inside the Bob Ruud Community Center was where the serious business of professionally judging the chili cooked up at the Pahrump Chili Cookoff took place, with features such as color, texture and flavor all taken into consideration.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times In order to judge a great chili, one should first understand how to make a great chili, a fact that certified chili judge and cook Bill Woodring knows quite well.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Petrack Park was taken over by carnival rides, vendor booths and chili competitors from March 21 to March 23 for the 12th Annual Pahrump Chili Cookoff, sponsored by Wrecking Ball Entertainment and sanctioned by the International Chili Society.

Sumptuous samplings of chili, the thrill of fast-paced amusement rides, exciting sights and sounds galore — the 12th Annual Nevada and Silver State Chili Cook-off brought an array of entertainment to the valley last weekend, packing Petrack Park from Friday, March 21 all the way through Sunday, March 23.

Sponsored by Wrecking Ball Entertainment and sanctioned by the International Chili Society, the Pahrump Chili Cook-off was hailed a huge success by event organizers and attendees alike. More than 20 culinary artists from around the country were in town for the chili showdown and the results of their expertise could be sampled by those purchasing tasting tickets, with gallons of savory offerings devoured over the course of the event.

Live performances featuring Perception, Danny Pillman and the Mission Men, Jukebox Trio Band and Sweet Home Alabama rocked the stage throughout the weekend, with DJ Soundz keeping the beat going in between. There were lots of contests to bring out the competitive nature in attendees, too. The Hot Wings Challenge put people’s ability to handle the heat to the test and the watermelon eating, hot dog eating and beer chugging contests pushed participants to find the limits of their stomachs.

For the younger set, there were all kinds of kids’ games and contests, including the Little Pepper Grand Prix, where youngsters six and under were able to put the pedal to the metal with their electric cars. The carnival featuring rides both big and small attracted plenty of activity, as did the multiple and varied vendor booths. Saturday’s car show was a big hit, attracting the attention of casual observers as well as auto enthusiasts. There were raffles, too, with the chance to score tickets to see Post Malone and Jelly Roll, along with all kinds of other donated items.

Anyone who purchased raffle tickets at the Pahrump Chili Cook-off should visit the event’s website, where they will find a list of ticket numbers that have not yet been claimed.

“If you weren’t present during our raffle and see your winning ticket, please email us at PahrumpChiliCookoff@gmail.com,” event organizers encouraged.

The Pahrump Chili Cook-off is an occasion for excitement but it isn’t just about stimulating the senses with food and fun. The event is also a fundraising vehicle, something its founder, the late Ron Frazier, utilized as a way to generate cash for area causes. Kelli Sater of Wrecking Ball Entertainment has continued this tradition and the beneficiaries for 2025 are the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” information on the club details. “The Kiwanis vision [is to] be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”

The mission of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children also focuses on the next generation, specifically some of its most vulnerable.

“St. Jude’s Ranch for Children wasn’t a place so much as a dream in the mind of one well-meaning man. ‘What if we could build a place for neglected children?’ he wondered. ‘How much good could we do?’” the organization explains. “A lot! For 50 years, St. Jude’s Ranch has provided a safe, nurturing home with therapeutic residential treatment services to thousands of abused and neglected children in Nevada. St. Jude’s Ranch has made and continues to make a difference by creating new lives with hope for these children.”

For more information on the history of the Pahrump Chili Cook-off or to get involved in next year’s event visit PahrumpChiliCookoff.com or email PahrumpChiliCookoff@gmail.com

And the winners are…

The 12th Annual Pahrump Chili Cookoff featured four professionally-judged categories of chili in two separate contests, along with chili tastings attendees sampled to determine the public's favorite offering.

The winners for Saturday's Silver State Chili Cookoff event were:

Dora Jepson – 1st Place, Red Chili

– 1st Place, Red Chili Irene Menchaca – 1st Place, Verde Chili

– 1st Place, Verde Chili Nathan Gramm – 1st Place, Veggie Chili

– 1st Place, Veggie Chili Nathan Gramm – 1st Place, Homestyle Chili

– 1st Place, Homestyle Chili Cory Catalano – People's Choice

Taking home awards for Sunday's Nevada State Chili Cookoff were: