High speed chase ends with drug bust

A Pahrump man is facing drug charges following a high-speed pursuit that began on Highway 160.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, on March 13, Deputy Michael Connelly and Detective Eric Anderson observed a silver sedan traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 160 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“Detective Anderson began traveling northbound on Highway 160, where we were able to catch up to the vehicle after traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour,” Connelly’s report stated. “The driver of the vehicle failed to maintain its traveling lane for approximately three seconds.”

Pursuit ends

The report went on to state that after Anderson activated his red and blue lights, the driver, identified as Keith Lyon, allegedly threw an object out of the passenger-side window before coming to a complete stop at the intersection of Manse Road and Highway 160 where Anderson and Deputy Michael Connelly removed Lyon from the vehicle.

At the time, a sheriff’s office K-9 indicated a positive alert for drugs in the vehicle.

Drugs located

“Detective Anderson walked to the area where he observed Lyon throw the object out of the window,” Connelly said in the report. “I asked Lyon what the item was and he stated it was a napkin from Jack in the Box. Detective Anderson advised me that he located the substance that he believed to be heroin wrapped in a plastic bag.”

Further, Connelly advised Lyon of his Miranda warnings, which Lyon said he understood.

A different kind of medicine

“Lyon admitted to Detective Anderson and me that the substance was his ‘medicine’ and he recently purchased the suspected heroin in Las Vegas prior to our contact to them,” according to Connelly’s report. “Lyon admitted to using heroin earlier that morning and he uses approximately 1 gram of heroin a day. Results of the test were presumptive positive for heroin and weighed 28.43 grams with packaging.”

As a result of the initial investigation, Lyon was found to have allegedly violated Nevada Revised Statute 453.336, that being possession of heroin.

The report also noted that Lyon allegedly violated Nevada Revised Statute 199.220 when he attempted to conceal the heroin by throwing it out of the window.

Lyon was subsequently transported to the Nye County Detention Center and booked accordingly without incident.

Bail amount was set at $12,000.