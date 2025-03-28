Nye County seeks law firms, attorneys for public defender services

Letters of Interest must be submitted by May 9.

Nye County is requesting Letters of Interest, including qualifications from attorneys and/or law firms interested in contracting for public defender services for indigent defendants appearing to answer criminal charges in the 5th Judicial District Court and the Beatty, Pahrump and Tonopah Justice Courts.

The intent of Nye County is to secure the services of independent attorneys and/or law firms to be primary counsel for courts located in Beatty, Pahrump and Tonopah. The contract shall be for an amount up to $200,000 annually, depending on qualifications, payable in equal quarterly installments for the provision of all indigent defense services. The term of the contract is July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027.

The successful applicants will contract with the county for provision of public defense services as an independent contractor and will not be entitled to any county benefits of any nature whatsoever.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the performance of all of the obligations under contract in conformance with the Nevada State Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct, the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct and the Permanent Regulations of the Board of Indigent Defense Services, adopted October 6, 2021.

Deadline for Letter of Interest submittal is 5 p.m., May 9, 2025. The contract will be awarded May 20th.

All letters of interest, with qualifications, should be mailed to Lorina Dellinger, Asst. County Manager of Nye County, P.O. Box 153, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049 or emailed to ldellinger@nyecountynv.gov.

The materials will be presented to the Nye County Board of Commissioners on May 20, 2025.