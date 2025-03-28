Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

“Spring in Bloom” themed Pins and Needles Quilt Show set for next weekend

Bad Habit via Facebook Bad Habit rocks Mountain Springs Saloon with their popular rock and country sounds on Saturday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Laurie McCaslin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paint a mermaid on canvas with the expert guidance of Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m., all skill levels and ages.

No passion is left out this week. You’ll find horseshoe pitching on Saturday at Coyote’s Den, along with a soft opening of the Pahrump OHV park on the same day. The award-winning Pahrump Gunfighters return with a show on Sunday over at Dusty Flats. A twenty-hour karaoke marathon covers both Saturday and Sunday at The Hubb, with prizes for the survivors.

Celebrate the ringers at the Shoes and Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener, scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

The annual 20-hour karaoke marathon at the Hubb begins Saturday at 5 p.m., and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Register by 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Karaoke Endurance Challenge 2025 in person or call 775-764-1299. The fee is $30, but survivors are eligible for many perks including T-shirts and gift cards. The grand prize is $200 in cash. Not only does this marathon promise a full night of entertainment, but the kitchen will be open all night for food. Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter and actress, is quoted saying, “Singing is about telling (your) story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” You have all night to tell Pahrump your story.

Catch the Pahrump Gunfighters “keeping the Old West alive” with free admission skits and a show on Sunday at 2 p.m.. You’ll find them slinging their stage presence at Dusty Flats, which is located at 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino).

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Future Lenten Fish Fry dates are set for April 4th and 11th. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Walking In Circles Father Daughter Duo performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Chamber Door performs a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

■ Vole Fest 2025: A celebration of Water, Wildlife and Community in the Amargosa Basin. The festival centers around 400 Tecopa Hot Springs Rd., Tecopa, Calif., beginning at 10 a.m. The day wraps up with trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Death Valley Brewing, located at 59 Old Spanish Trail Hwy., in Tecopa.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump OHV Park special event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth riders are invited to try the youth track for the day. From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. OHV stickers required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult https://ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices.

■ Wire wrap jewelry project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts 2-3 hours. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805. Reservations recommended.

■ VFW Post #10054 is conducting a remembrance of the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam era veterans. Vietnam veterans will receive a Thank You Pulled Pork Lunch Plate courtesy of VFW Post 10054 family. Event begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will also be available to those in attendance for $9 a plate. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace 11 a.m. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, started kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural. Room 20, 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Sign up by 11 a.m. for the Shoes and Brews horseshoe pitching series 2025 season opener, sponsored by Coyote’s Den at 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365 for details.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Walt and Pam perform an afternoon of music at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company fundraiser at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Wine and dine with celebrity look-a-likes. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The 20 Hours of Karaoke Endurance Challenge at The Hubb beginning at 5 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Poet Cameron Mayer celebrates local flora with poetry reading, storytelling, and photo sharing at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, in Shoshone, Calif., 30 minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Laurie Cook and the Heat perform pop, country, and rock from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday Kids Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon hosted by Tim Warembourg from 1 to 4 p.m. For aspiring young singers, poets, and comedians. Finalists’ contest to be held on May 18. 1330 Fifth St. Register your child by calling 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Gunfighters free admission skits and a show at 2 p.m. You’ll find them at Dusty Flats, which is located at 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino). For more information call 775-751-3458.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MARCH 31

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Paint a welcome mat at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 6 p.m. $15 covers all supplies and materials. Reservations required. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Paint an ethereal mermaid on canvas with the expert guidance of Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. You don’t need to be a senior! It’s open to everyone. $25 includes all materials and supplies. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

The monthly group ride with the Nye County SxS group is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. Meet up at FD Candy at 301 Oxbow Ave, Suite #14 at 11 a.m.; leave at noon. The ride will head north out of Pahrump, with a total of 60-70 miles planned.

Art Walk of Pahrump is back for spring, scheduled for Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme of this celebration of all things artsy is “Video Games.” Plan to enjoy theater performances, face painting, Lego building competitions, a recycled art competition, a drawing contest, a Jenga competition, open jam sessions, and a writing contest. All this in the midst of live music and an art showcase. It all happens on the Rubalcaba’s property located at 1500 Red Butte St. Consult https://artwalkofpahrump.com/ for more info about their mission, and this one-year anniversary milestone.

Skoners Motorcycle Club has arranged their 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank for Saturday, April 12th. Prizes for best and worst hand. All vehicles welcome, rain or shine. Start at the Chicken Ranch, proceed to StageStop Casino, motor onward to Dry Creek Saloon, swing by Coyote’s Den, and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Gather your donations of brushes, rollers, painter’s tape, drop cloths, and wall paint in any color now to help Nyespace celebrate ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of extra paint or supplies as described above. Please drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

