90 Miles From Needles! podcaster to visit Shoshone Museum

Chris Clarke will speak at the Shoshone Museum on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosting Christmas Fundraiser - how to get tickets

Shoshone Museum An antique car rests next to a pump at the Shoshone Museum that holds a 650,000 year old mammoth fossil.

Shoshone Museum The Shoshone Museum illustrates how The Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad provided support to Death Valley’s mining activity, its associated boomtowns, and early tourism.

Shoshone Museum The Shoshone Museum, housed in the historic old general store, showcases desert history and pre-historic treasures.

The Shoshone Museum, a short thirty miles from Pahrump, is hosting one of their last few year-end events with an environmental activist podcaster.

Chris Clarke, host of “90 Miles from Needles!,” brings stories from the American outback to his podcast. On Saturday, listeners and curious minds can meet Clarke in person and hear what he has to say about the challenges and opportunities of the American Southwest’s ecosystem.

“We’re very happy to have Chris,” Toni Kizzia, the museum’s development director, said. “The work he does is really important.”

Kizzia is working to get national monument status for the museum and visitors like Clarke are helping facilitate that potential achievement. Podcaster Clarke is one of several visitors invited throughout the year to guest speak at the museum.

“Our desert is in danger from all angles,” Kizzia said. She is concerned about potential nearby solar projects.

At 1 p.m., the celebration begins with refreshments, food and Mary’s “world famous” cookies for free. No tickets are required. The event will last roughly an hour, which leaves visitors plenty of time to explore the area.

There are about 50 spots available but in the past they’ve been able to accommodate 150 visitors.

Kizzia said the museum is a “jewel” as it holds a 650,000 year old mammoth fossil, and historic items from how the town and area used to be.

Next month, the final event of the year takes place December 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with guest speaker, Matthew Leivas, hereditary chief of the Chemehuevi Tribe and Marine Corps veteran.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

Shoshone Museum

■ "90 Miles from Needles!" podcaster Chris Clarke

■ 1:00 p.m.

■ 118 Highway 127

■ 760-852-4524

■ shoshonemuseum.org