Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School culinary students took the chance to sell cornbread and water at the Chili Cook-Off to help raise funds for their program.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Let those chili games begin! Pahrump Chili Cook-off Festival 2025 runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff converge on the valley for three days. Kelli Sater reports, “We are a little over a week away from the 2025 Chili Cook-off Festival and we couldn’t be more excited of all the fun activities planned for you, your friends, and your family! This year we are raising money for two amazing organizations, the Pahrump Kiwanis Club and the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children! Come be a part of the fun, taste the best chili from across the country, and help us support those who help the youth in your community!” Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications.

■ Want to grow your own food in Pahrump, but not sure where to start? Attend the gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Pahrump’s soil and how to improve it, what grows best and when, watering techniques, and natural pest control methods. Registration closes Thursday, March 26. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, starter kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural.

■ The Shoes &Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener is scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

