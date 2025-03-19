Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

64°F
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School culinary students took the chance to sell cornbread and water at the Chili Cook-Off to help raise funds for their program.
Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
Nye County commissioners review justice of the peace applications
Pahrump Community Library closes for renovations
Pahrump Model Railroad Club brings smiles to many faces
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2025 - 6:49 am
 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Let those chili games begin! Pahrump Chili Cook-off Festival 2025 runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff converge on the valley for three days. Kelli Sater reports, “We are a little over a week away from the 2025 Chili Cook-off Festival and we couldn’t be more excited of all the fun activities planned for you, your friends, and your family! This year we are raising money for two amazing organizations, the Pahrump Kiwanis Club and the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children! Come be a part of the fun, taste the best chili from across the country, and help us support those who help the youth in your community!” Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications.

Want to grow your own food in Pahrump, but not sure where to start? Attend the gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Pahrump’s soil and how to improve it, what grows best and when, watering techniques, and natural pest control methods. Registration closes Thursday, March 26. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, starter kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural.

The Shoes &Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener is scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

As Michele Fiore, a suspended Pahrump justice of the peace, has yet to return to the courtroom after being convicted by a federal grand jury, the county has been out a judge. But after a Board of County Commissioners meeting the board appointed an experienced judge to fill in for now.

Pahrump Community Library closes for renovations
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The renovation bill was raised before an emergency board meeting for the Pahrump Community Library to fix up the 24-year old building.

Pahrump Model Railroad Club brings smiles to many faces
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A small club in Pahrump is bringing local kids and adults smiles with their model trains, making the countless horus of work worth it for the participats.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts free holiday meal for all
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each year the task force puts on a large-scale holiday event that draws hundreds and the next Community Christmas Dinner is expected to be just as lively as ever.

Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Unable to vote early? Here’s why
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County experienced an issue with a new voter check-in system that delayed voting for an hour and a half.