Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.

After the state primary and Presidential Preference Primary election, partisan and non-partisan voters narrowed down their selections to a handful of candidates on each ticket for the general election. In Nye County that selection is even smaller.

Voters who are registered and asked for a mail-in ballot will start to receive their ballots this week. Mail ballots were the most popular way for registered Nye County voters to cast their ballots in the 2022 election. Nearly 70 percent of voters voted by mail.

There are 31,715 registered voters in Nye County as of the June 11 state primary election. The local county clerk’s office recorded a turnout of 34 percent, where many election races were decided due to not being a Democrat or third-party candidate. In the Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 6, Republicans in Nevada made their voices clear that they would not vote for another Republican candidate other than former President Donald J. Trump.

Before the caucus, former Republican presidential candidate Nikki R. Haley was defeated by “none of these candidates” in Nevada by over 60 percent of the votes in the PPP. In the Nevada Republican Caucus on Feb. 16, 99 percent of Nevada Republicans voted for Trump. In Nye County, only seven Republicans voted for Trump’s opponent, Ryan Binkley.

This year voters across the nation will be able to cast their ballots for either Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris or Trump.

In the local general election, Nye County residents get to select their next U.S. senator, congressional representative, state senator and assemblyperson, county commissioners, justices of the peace and answer county and state ballot questions.

Here is where Nye County residents can vote or drop off their mail-in ballot between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, excluding Sundays.

General early voting and mail ballot dropoff locations

150 North Highway 160, Pahrump/Bob Ruud Community Center

Oct. 19 (Sat.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 21-25 (Mon.-Fri.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 26 (Sat.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 (Mon.-Fri.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

101 Radar Road, Tonopah/Nye County Clerk’s Office

Oct. 19 (Sat.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 21-25 (Mon.-Fri.) 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 (Sat.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 (Mon.-Fri.) 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

511 Duckwater Falls Road Duckwater/Duckwater Gym

Oct. 22 (Tues.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Senior early voting

1 Senior Center Drive/Tonopah Senior Center

Oct. 24 (Thurs.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

1370 W. Basin Ave./Pahrump Senior Center

Oct. 23 (Wed.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 30 (Wed.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Election Day voting

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the following polling locations based on voter’s address.

1640 E. Amargosa Farm Road, Amargosa Valley/Amargosa Community Center - Amargosa Precinct 06

100 A. Avenue South Beatty/Beatty Community Center - Beatty Precinct 01

150 North Highway 160, Pahrump/Bob Ruud Community Center - All precincts

650 Civic Drive Round Mountain/Donald L. Simpson Community Center - Round Mountain Precinct 12 and Smoky Valley Precinct 35

301 W. Brougher, Tonopah/Tonopah Convention Center - Tonopah Precincts 14, 15

1 Newe Road, Reese River Valley, Nye County/Yomba Community Building