List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Upcoming menus have been announced for senior centers in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 2 – April 6. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Easter ham, yams, salad, green bean casserole, scalloped pineapple, soup;

Tuesday — Swiss steak, whole wheat noodles, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Roast turkey, yams and apples, corn, salad, bran roll, soup;

Thursday — Low sodium Italian sausage with onions and peppers, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed salad, banana, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Bankers Life–retirement and estate planning, 10 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 2 – April 6:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Honey glazed ham, mashed yams, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll, mixed green salad, apple crisp;

Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California blend veggies, toasted whole wheat breadstick, fruit cocktail, apple juice;

Wednesday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, low-fat low sodium French dressing, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — Chili dog (turkey frank) with chili beans, cheddar cheese and onions on whole wheat bun, Normandy vegetables, tater tots, strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 2 – April 6

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Tuesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, cherry pie;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread, lentil soup;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, vegetable medley, mixed fruit, vegetable bean soup, Jell-O;

Friday – French toast, low-sodium bacon, fresh melon, oatmeal, orange juice.