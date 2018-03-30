List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 2 – April 6. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Easter ham, yams, salad, green bean casserole, scalloped pineapple, soup;
Tuesday — Swiss steak, whole wheat noodles, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, northern bean soup;
Wednesday – Roast turkey, yams and apples, corn, salad, bran roll, soup;
Thursday — Low sodium Italian sausage with onions and peppers, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed salad, banana, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Bankers Life–retirement and estate planning, 10 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 2 – April 6:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Honey glazed ham, mashed yams, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll, mixed green salad, apple crisp;
Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California blend veggies, toasted whole wheat breadstick, fruit cocktail, apple juice;
Wednesday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, low-fat low sodium French dressing, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday — Chili dog (turkey frank) with chili beans, cheddar cheese and onions on whole wheat bun, Normandy vegetables, tater tots, strawberry yogurt;
Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 2 – April 6
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;
Tuesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, cherry pie;
Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread, lentil soup;
Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, vegetable medley, mixed fruit, vegetable bean soup, Jell-O;
Friday – French toast, low-sodium bacon, fresh melon, oatmeal, orange juice.