Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, cauliflower, fruit;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, cake;

Wednesday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams and apples, corn, salad, bran muffin;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, cake;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, stuffed broccoli potato, carrots, whole wheat bread, melon.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Chicken casserole, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday – Hamburger steak, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, garlic bread;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with ham/eggs/cheese/celery, ranch dressing, steamed spinach, whole wheat crackers;

Thursday – Tuna-noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread;

Friday – Egg casserole with veggies, hash browns, bacon, pumpkin muffins, strawberries with whipped cream.

DAN SIMMONS: Get back to nature, enjoy the sounds of silence
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even as we see improvement in the current pandemic, but continue the process of quarantine, isolation, hibernation and social distancing, do what you can by continuing to work at home, work with government programs and creditors.

Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Pahrump Senior Center

Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

In Season: Peanuts are as American as apple pie
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There may be few foods as iconic to American childhood as peanut butter. When you travel to other countries you are not likely to find it for sale nor are you likely to find many fans of it.