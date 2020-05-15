List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, cauliflower, fruit;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, cake;

Wednesday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams and apples, corn, salad, bran muffin;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, cake;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, stuffed broccoli potato, carrots, whole wheat bread, melon.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Chicken casserole, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday – Hamburger steak, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, garlic bread;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with ham/eggs/cheese/celery, ranch dressing, steamed spinach, whole wheat crackers;

Thursday – Tuna-noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread;

Friday – Egg casserole with veggies, hash browns, bacon, pumpkin muffins, strawberries with whipped cream.