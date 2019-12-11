Nightmare Before Christmas to take over Petrack Park in Pahrump

Residents all across the valley, get ready to celebrate the holiday season with a first-time, brand new community event, the Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Friday the 13th is on its way and for Doug and Brigitte Dubin of Vinojazz, it makes the perfect opportunity to celebrate with a Nightmare Before Christmas themed event. This Christmas bauble was hand-painted by Jenniffer Dubin.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park is set for noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Petrack Park.

Scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Petrack Park, the event will feature vendors, raffles, entertainment and a special screening of the holiday film that lends its name to the event, the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family, with proceeds from the event to benefit the nonprofit organization Vinojazz Foundation.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park is being hosted by Vinojazz, with founders Doug and Brigitte Dubin excitedly seizing on a suggestion by their daughter to bring this event to life.

“Our daughter, Tiffannie Dubin, suggested a community Christmas party because we really do not have a big holiday event in Pahrump,” Brigitte explained.

The community has wholeheartedly embraced the idea, she and Doug remarked, noting that all sorts of area businesses, organizations and individuals are joining in the fun.

There will be an abundance of vendor booths at the Christmas Party in the Park, with more than 70 signed up to participate.

Giving readers a little preview of what to expect at Petrack Park on Friday, Brigitte detailed that there will be plenty of local arts and crafts to peruse, along with home-baked goodies, several food trucks and something a Christmas party wouldn’t feel quite complete without, steamy and delicious hot chocolate.

Brigitte said with all of the merchandise that will be available, it will make a good opportunity for parents to head over to go a little holiday shopping before school gets out, then pick up the family and take them to enjoy the party in the park.

There will also be opportunity drawings for attendees to partake of and the children will undoubtedly be excited to see Santa Claus at the event as well. Brigitte said the Pahrump Elks Lodge will be there doing printed photos with Santa for a $5 donation or, if attendees bring along a new, unwrapped toy for Toys-for-Tots, they can get their picture with the man in red for free.

Those who may have stacks of unwrapped presents piling up can get all their holiday wrapping done at the event too, with the Boy Scouts to host a gift wrapping booth for donations.

There will also be Christmas carolers and tap dancers for entertainment and the event will be capped off with the movie Nightmare Before Christmas which will be shown at 7 p.m.

