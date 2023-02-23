PAHRUMP | Ways to connect in our community

Quilters, beaders, Bible readers, environmental activists and overeaters, LGTBQ’ers, book nerds, foodies…these groups and causes will help you engage with your neighbors and find a kindred community.

Prostate cancer support

The Prostate Cancer Support group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m., at the First Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372. Prostate cancer is affecting more and more men, particularly seniors. Learn more about decision making or share experiences. Wives and ladies are encouraged to come with their spouses or friends.

Recycling event

The Pahrump Community Library is holding a recycling event on March 4, from noon to 3 p.m. for E-waste, which is electronic items only. Adaptors, cords and chargers, computers, routers, televisions, VCRs, copiers, video equipment, small appliances, anything electronic will be accepted. They will not accept plastic bottles, aluminum cans, household batteries, oil or liquids.

Lenten Services @ Grace Lutheran

Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way is holding Wednesday night Lenten services beginning March 1. Services begin at 6 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday through March 29.

Rock-N-Gold Club

The Rock and Gold Club meets the second Monday every month (except during summer) at 6 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center at Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160.

Visitors are welcome! Members have access to a lapidary shop, gold claim, rock trips and outings. Bring the family or just join ours!

Find more information here or email them at rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, a 21-year-old group, meets on Tuesdays at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 9 a.m.

For more information, call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Beading Hearts

Join local beaders at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays at the Pahrump Senior Center.

This fun group has been meeting for more than 10 years. They do projects selected and taught by other beaders or you can work on your own project. All levels of experience are welcome.

LGBT of Pahrump

This group “Welcomes Everyone Who Believes Love Is Love!” Its March activities include a dinner at Rubalcaba’s at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 8. They’ll host a March Meeting and Social, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18; dinner and games at El Cancun, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 23. The Women’s Group meets at 2 p.m., on Sunday Mar. 26.

Connect with the group on Facebook @LGBT Of Pahrump, NV or email them at lgbtofpahrumpnv@yahoo.com to get locations or more information on activities.

Overeaters Anonymous

Weekly meetings of Overeaters Anonymous are held on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bighorn Room at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St. For more information call Carole at 530-755-6123.

GriefShare meets

The Pahrump Chapter of GriefShare is available for those who are struggling to deal with the grief of losing a loved one. The 13-week cycles include self-contained sessions, and the group can be joined at any time. Meetings take place on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

GriefShare is now offering a Monday evening class from 3 to 5 p.m.

GriefShare is nondenominational. “Men, women and tears are always welcome.” For more information or to sign up for GriefShare contact Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494 or Darlene Neer at 334-695-6318.

Online help for addiction

Addiction is a complex condition that creates a stronghold on our brains in several ways. Learn the signs to help you or a loved one to help you determine whether you or a loved one should reach out for support.

Learn about the treatment options, including support groups, therapies and rehab. Recovery is a lifelong process and staying substance free can be challenging. Learn how to deal with difficult situations and maintain sobriety. Go to StartYourRercovery.org

COVID-19 helpline

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine is available on the State of Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Information Helpline at 800-401-0946, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Al Anon meetings

Al Anon will be holding its meetings at 1230 Loop Road, Suite 2, until further notice.

They meet on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.; Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and Fridays at 5 p.m.

For more information call Melanie at 775-513-6157.

Kids’ workshop at Home Depot

Children’s project workshops are held free of charge on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each child can bring home a newly constructed project, a Kids’ Workshops apron, achievement pin, and a certificate while supplies last. Register your child at www.homedepot.com/workshops. “Get here a bit early to make sure you get a kit. They go pretty fast.” The store is at 301 N. Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

TOPS meetings

Chapter # 116 of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets each Wednesday at Desert Greens clubhouse at 4:30 p.m.

If you need help, check them out – new members are welcome.

For information call Sandy at 224-639-3383 or Betty at 702-499-3448.

TOPS Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

What’s happening at the Library

BabyTime – Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 10:30 a.m.

StoryTime – Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 4-4:45 p.m. Ages 4-7 years.

STEAM – Feb. 25, March 11 & 25, April 1, 15, 29 @ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Ages 6-15 years.

Favorite Author Book Club – Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. any book by Nicholas Sparks.

ESL Conversation Group – Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Come practice your English with us.

AARP Driver Safety – To register call 775-253-8976, leave a message.

CPR Class – Register online only at pumplifecpr.com, call 702-937-0514 for more information. AHA BLS and AHA First Aid CPR AED, 3/24, 4/14, 5/12, & 6/9.

Vita Free Tax Service – Eligibility requirements. For more info and appointments, visit nevadafreetaxes.org. Appointments only, no walk-ins.

Booktique – Stop by our “Booktique” for Fiction, Non-fiction, Young Adult and Kids books!

Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, the Elks Lodge #2796, 2220 E. Basin Ave., will be hosting Trivia Night starting at 5:30 p.m.

They will form teams of four to six players and ask general knowledge questions. It is lots of fun – come socialize (the public is welcome) and see just how much trivia you know!

VFW Swap Meet

Unique goods and curiosities are for sale by various local vendors every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Very friendly environment. Find bargains on car parts, guns, knives, boots – you name it.

Breakfast or lunch available in the VFW hall. VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road, 775-727-6072.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, held in at the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 372, continues to be open from 8:30 to noon, weather permitting, on Saturdays.

They have locally grown produce, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, home-baked goods, (even sugar-free), pickles, salsas and hand-crafted, homemade, home-sewn, fine art items and so much more.

Women’s Bible study

We are Seasons Women’s Bible Study, a ladies Bible study in Pahrump are Christian women seeking wisdom through God’s word. They meet every Monday morning at 10 a.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort lobby meeting room. The resort is located at 301 W. Leslie St.

For more information text or call Renita Walker at 775-513-3795 email at rwseasons@gmail.com

Tails opens new thrift store

Tails of Nye County, a 501(c) (3) non-profit, opened their new thrift store, Twisted Tails, at 520 East St., #A. The store will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop will be selling new and gently used items. Proceeds will support Tails spay and neuter programs to reduce pet overpopulation in Nye County.

Dementia information

You are cordially invited to become a Dementia Friend! The Dementia Friends Information Session is an opportunity to learn five key messages about dementia, what it’s like to live with dementia and how to translate this understanding into practical actions that can help people living with dementia in our community.

This informative gathering is held online via Zoom, the third Wednesday of each month from noon-1 p.m. but you can also join by telephone. Please join us and help make Pahrump more respectful, educated, supportive and inclusive. Register at: DementiaFriendlyNevada.org/Dementia-Friends

Pahrump Genealogy Society

For anyone interested in learning more about their family history, the Pahrump Genealogy Society meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pahrump Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

The group meets at 2 p.m.

Obedience Club training

Pahrump Valley Obedience Club Dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs through positive training. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Bob Ruud Center.

For training information visit our web site at pvobedienceclub.com Questions? call 702-469-3013 or 775-990 3860.

Clean up Pahrump effort

Clean Up Pahrump, ®(A Chapter of Desert Pigs), a non-profit organization is taking pride in our community by dedicating one hour a week to picking up trash around Pahrump.

When – Come and join them every Saturday from 7-8 a.m. to help clean up our community.

Where -You can find each week’s clean up location (posted every Wednesday) by visiting www.cleanuppahrump.org or follow them on Facebook.

They have gloves, grabbers, and bags so all you need to do is show up ready for fun! One hour a week makes a difference!

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 22 is still active and welcomes new members. They meet at the VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road. The unit supports all veterans.

Any and all women with a veteran affiliation are invited to join. Call 775-727-3705 for more information or to join.

Visually impaired resource

The Nye County Visually Impaired Resource meets on the second Wednesday of each month as a social and support group for the blind and visually impaired, and their assistants. Information is shared, and activities planned to develop skills and enhance productivity.

Meetings are held in the Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave. from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Call Delores at 775-727-0473, or Susan at 775-751-9728 for more information.

DAV rides to VA available

DAV transportation is now available to the VA hospital at 6900 N. Pecos in North Las Vegas.

Rides are available Monday through Friday for appointments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call Veteran Transportation at 702-423-4885.

Master Gardener helpline

Pahrump Master Gardener Helpline: email SouthNyeMG@unr.edu or come see us at Pahrump Farmers’ Market at Tractor Supply, 900 E. Hwy. 372, Saturdays 8:30-noon (winter hours through May 1).

Food Pantry

Pahrump Community Church, located at 1061 E. Wilson St., (at West Street), has a food pantry to help needy families.

The food pantry is open on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Marine Corps League meetings

The Pahrump Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 meets the second Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. at the VFW Post #10054, located at 4651 Homestead Road.

See all Marines there!

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club

The Pahrump Peggers meet at the Pahrump Moose Lodge at 1100 Second St. They meet on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Contact Denise at 775-209-4444 or at denise@d2design.biz

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club” at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Ave., for both those suffering from dementia and their caregivers, on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for music, conversation and fun.

The events are free but bring a sack lunch or a snack.

For more information or to make a reservation as space is limited, call 702-845-4748.

Family history center open

Pahrump Family History Center is open by appointment only. Hours are Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Evening and Saturday appointments are available. Masks are required. No Exceptions.

To avoid risks to all people please reschedule if you suspect any illness or have any symptoms related to Covid-19. To schedule an appointment please email us at nvpahrump@familyhistorymail.org

West Star Ranch

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue, located at 780 Manse Road, is currently in need of volunteers to help with the animals and/or to work in the thrift store assisting with donation sorting, displaying, and helping customers. The thrift store is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Ranch is open for animal adoptions from 8 a.m. to noon.

They are always grateful for cash donations and also accept donations of gently used housewares, clothing, appliances, tools, etc., but does not offer pick-ups and cannot accept truck or trailer load donations because of limited storage. You can contact the Ranch regarding pet adoption appointments at 775-419-3838.

Pahrump public transit hours

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation has expanded service hours to 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last pick-up at 5:30 p.m.

Weekend hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rides must be scheduled at least 4 to 5 days in advance. Standard fare is $3 one way. Call 775-751-6860 to schedule a ride or for more information.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact FRC Manager Jessica Barlow at 775-751-1118, ext. 109.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

