PHOTOS: See photos from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2022 - 12:14 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place Nov. 24 at the NyE Communities Coalition, where hundreds of meals were served, absolutely free to the community.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Community Thanksgiving Dinner attendee is pictured getting his plate filled before settling in for the meal.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kitchen staff volunteers were hard at work last week, preparing for and then serving the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd packed into the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center on Thanksgiving to enjoy a feast as a community, thanks to the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A server working the buffet line pauses to smile at the camera during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Even area pups were able to get in on the delicious eats at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, with this one seen accepting a piece of roasted turkey.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A young girl admires the teddy bear she was given by Elvis impersonator Johnny V, who provided the entertainment at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday, Nov. 24 and hundreds of area residents and visitors attended.

The site was one of bustling activity as the large troop of volunteers worked to ensure a fabulous time for everyone involved, greeting attendees, running the buffet line, readying dishes in the kitchen and cleaning up, while Elvis impersonator Johnny V serenaded the crowd.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force members said they were more than satisfied with the event and committee chair Linda Wright said it was definitely a Thanksgiving to remember.

“The dinner was an overwhelming success. We had people coming all that way until 2 p.m. which was great. We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout from our wonderful Pahrump community,” Wright reported. “We had a beautiful, sunny day for all to enjoy and wonderful volunteers this year for both set-up on Wednesday and the event on Thursday. They decorated the hall beautifully and were there with smiles and helpful hands to all. The food was a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed veggies, cranberries and rolls, as well as a selection of pies for dessert. I hope no one left hungry!”

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force may be the driving entity behind the Community Thanksgiving Dinner but as Wright noted, they cannot do what they do alone. The committee relies on the community itself to continue hosting these kinds of events each year and Wright was quick to make a special mention of some of those involved in making this year’s such a triumph, including Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and his wife Melissa, Dr. Tom Waters, Matt and Sharon Sadler, Heritage Bible Church, the Girl Scouts and the staff of the NyE Communities Coalition.

“We also want to thank our amazing sponsors, without whom this Thanksgiving dinner would not happen,” Wright added. “Thank you to Valley Electric, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, B&C Printers, Marty Greenfield Jewelers, Central Valley Baptist Church, Living Free, Denny’s, Advance America, Rubalcaba’s, Express Diesel, Smoke Shop Express, Jeanne’s Hot Dogs, Smoke ’N’ Puff, Liquor and Tobacco Express, Saitta Trudeau, Matt Sadler, ACE Country Radio, Deanna O’Donnell at KPVM TV, Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio and Robin from the Pahrump Valley Times. Thanks again from the bottom of our hearts!”

Next up for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be the group’s Community Christmas Eve Dinner and the committee is already hard at work planning for the day.

“Please join us on Christmas Eve Dinner at the NyE Communities Coalition. Santa will be there and we will have our coat room open. We will be serving ham, sweet potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert, all completely free to our Pahrump friends and Johnny V will be back again to provide our entertainment. Come join us!” Wright encouraged.

For more information, to donate or sign up as a volunteer for the Christmas event contact Wright at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

