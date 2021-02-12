Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 15 – February 19.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, salad, fruit, cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Malibu chicken, asparagus, rice pilaf, pudding;

Thursday – Turkey salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato salad, oranges, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Chili, cornbread, salad, ambrosia.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 15 – February 19

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, carrots, broccoli salad, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, roasted red potatoes, corn, French roll, lemon cake;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, roasted Brussels sprouts, colorful salad, biscuit, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, sliced apples, devil’s food cake;

Friday – Fish tacos, coleslaw, grilled veggie skewer, pineapple cake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 15 – February 19.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Wednesday – Ranch chicken casserole with green peppers and tomatoes, wheat tortillas, mixed green salad, fruit in season;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, cookie;

Friday – Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium bacon strips, orange juice.