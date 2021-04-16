67°F
Community

Senior Menus

April 16, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 19 – April 23.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, cauliflower, fruit salad;

Tuesday – Talapia, angel hair pasta, carrots, yogurt with fruit, brownie, soup;

Wednesday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, churros, orange-spinach salad, fruit, cake;

Thursday – Loaded baked potato with bacon/cheese/chives, broccoli, cucumber salad, banana, soup;

Friday – Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 19 – April 23

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Pulled pork sandwich, oven-baked fries, baked beans, spinach/bacon/mushroom salad, cookie;

Tuesday – Honey garlic chicken, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, French roll, peaches;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, Asian pasta salad, apricot cookie;

Thursday – Lasagna, roasted zucchini, mixed green salad, garlic bread, pears;

Friday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed green salad, strawberry shortcake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 19 – April 23

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, wheat grain bread, fruit in season;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, baked potato, green beans, pears and cottage cheese, dinner roll;

Wednesday – Reuben sandwich on rye bread, roasted potatoes, green peas, mixed green salad, sugar cookie;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, cornbread, yogurt;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, whole wheat toast, mixed berries, orange juice.

