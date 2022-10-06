There’s hope for those in mourning

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump chapter of GriefShare will hold a "Loss of a Spouse" seminar on October 15 as well as October 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The GriefShare Memorial Rock Garden is a new element of the group's Celebration of Life events, where group members can decorate rocks in memory of their loved ones.

Losing a loved one is never easy and while some are able to manage the grief that comes from such an experience, others can find themselves adrift in a sea of emotional turmoil in which they feel there is no safe harbor.

However, there is always hope for those who are struggling with overwhelming sorrow.

GriefShare is an international organization whose sole purpose is to help people through their pain and anguish following the passing of a dear friend or family member. With facilitators who have all experienced loss and a three-pronged approach to grief support, GriefShare gives people a safe, comfortable place to express themselves and navigate through their journey from mourning to joy.

In Pahrump, a local GriefShare chapter was established in 2015 by the late Pete Giordano, who had benefited so much from the program after the death of his wife that he was determined to bring it to the valley. Giordano had said his goal was to help just one person in the way he had been helped but his success was much greater than that. For five years, Giordano headed the local chapter, assisting over one hundreds of his fellow residents to move on with their lives, and though he has since passed away, the GriefShare group he got started continues to this day and is growing all the time.

Now under the leadership of a group of dedicated facilitators, GriefShare is readying for the completion of its latest 13-week cycle of sessions but first, the group will be holding two very special seminars focused on those who have lost their life partner, called Loss of a Spouse.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 17, the Loss of a Spouse seminars will incorporate all three elements of a traditional GriefShare session. These include a 35-minute video featuring counselors, pastors and widowed men and women offering advice and encouragement, group discussion time in which participants can, if they choose, share their thoughts and a guidebook that they will be able to bring home.

Each seminar will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the group’s host site, Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road. It is important to note that GriefShare is nondenominational and members of all faiths are welcome.

The following Saturday, Oct. 22 will be GriefShare’s Celebration of Life. This event is the culmination of the group’s 13-week cycle and brings together both current and past participants for a day of remembrance and camaraderie. The Celebration of Life kicks off at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. and anyone interested in learning more about the group is encouraged to attend.

To register for the Loss of a Spouse seminars call Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494.

For more information visit www.GriefShare.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com