2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fresh from the Pacific Northwest the night before this year's Crab Fest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Crab Fest goers line up in eager anticipation of a feast featuring not just crab but chicken and plenty of sides. The 2023 Crab Fest is set for February 18.

This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans, however. Crab Fest acts as the largest annual fundraiser for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, a nonprofit that helps youth in the foster care system.

“This event supports our nonprofit program of supporting foster children in the court system,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna stated earlier this month when announcing that tickets were on sale. “We are the voice for those children! Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

There are a limited number of tickets available this year, with only 200 being sold. McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times that as of Wednesday there were only about 40 tickets left so those wishing to dig into Crab Fest will need to move quickly to reserve their seats.

“This is an all-you-can-eat crab fest and we’ll also have chicken for those who are not seafood fans,” McKenna detailed. “We’ll have sides and dessert, along with raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. Our own Brian Kunzi, our new Nye County district attorney, will be our host and serve the crab again this year.”

The Dungeness crab will be flown in fresh from the Pacific Northwest the day before the event and volunteers will work to turn the shellfish into a meal that is certain to delight all who turn out.

Aside from supporting the event via attendance, area businesses and organizations can get involved by making donations. CASA is always appreciative of additional items to include in the silent auction, as well as donations of gift baskets that can be raffled off. Monetary contributions are welcome, as well, either online or through the mail. For online donations visit www.PTCASANV.org. Checks can be made payable to Pioneer Territory CASA, Inc., 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 9A, Pahrump, NV 89048.

Crab Fest will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the meal is set for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each. To reserve a seat before they are gone email info@PTCASANV.org or call 775-505-2272.

