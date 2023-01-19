36°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 19, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fresh from the Pacific Northwest the night before this year's Crab Fest.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Crab Fest goers line up in eager anticip ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Crab Fest goers line up in eager anticipation of a feast featuring not just crab but chicken and plenty of sides. The 2023 Crab Fest is set for February 18.

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans, however. Crab Fest acts as the largest annual fundraiser for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, a nonprofit that helps youth in the foster care system.

“This event supports our nonprofit program of supporting foster children in the court system,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna stated earlier this month when announcing that tickets were on sale. “We are the voice for those children! Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

There are a limited number of tickets available this year, with only 200 being sold. McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times that as of Wednesday there were only about 40 tickets left so those wishing to dig into Crab Fest will need to move quickly to reserve their seats.

“This is an all-you-can-eat crab fest and we’ll also have chicken for those who are not seafood fans,” McKenna detailed. “We’ll have sides and dessert, along with raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. Our own Brian Kunzi, our new Nye County district attorney, will be our host and serve the crab again this year.”

The Dungeness crab will be flown in fresh from the Pacific Northwest the day before the event and volunteers will work to turn the shellfish into a meal that is certain to delight all who turn out.

Aside from supporting the event via attendance, area businesses and organizations can get involved by making donations. CASA is always appreciative of additional items to include in the silent auction, as well as donations of gift baskets that can be raffled off. Monetary contributions are welcome, as well, either online or through the mail. For online donations visit www.PTCASANV.org. Checks can be made payable to Pioneer Territory CASA, Inc., 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 9A, Pahrump, NV 89048.

Crab Fest will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the meal is set for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each. To reserve a seat before they are gone email info@PTCASANV.org or call 775-505-2272.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Those who took advantage of free square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center this month were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.

The Sun peeks over the Beatty Museum, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Beatty, Nev. The museum establi ...
DON’T MISS: Multi-media art collection at Beatty Museum
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A special collection entitled “Meaning is Always Here” will be on loan from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art in Las Vegas through Jan. 27.

PAHRUMP | What’s going on?
PAHRUMP | What’s going on?

A list of upcoming events in the area to help you plan the weeks ahead.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Reba McEntire portrays Fifth Judicial District Court Judge ...
Reba McEntire portrays Nye County judge in Lifetime movie
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“The Hammer” recently aired on the Lifetime Movie Network, with internationally acclaimed country music and TV star Reba McEntire portraying Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker.

Pahrump | Upcoming events
Pahrump | Upcoming events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Wilson fulfilled a life-long dream of hunting big game ...
DAN SIMMONS: The hunt for new possibilities
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year with new opportunities and possibilities. Now it is time to set our priorities and make plans. My friend Bill Wilson did just that this past year as he set his sights on an African Cape Buffalo safari in Zimbabwe.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Photographer John Clausen takes us there.