California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.
The winning numbers were:
15 20 27 38 40 (15)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353.
Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.