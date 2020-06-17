72°F
Entertainment

California Lottery

June 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, June 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $15 million.

The winning numbers were:

21 25 30 34 42 (18)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The recovery rate from COVID-19 in Nye County has been climbing over the last several weeks, according to data from Nye County’s online tracker.