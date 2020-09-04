California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $20 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $20 million.

The winning numbers were:

24 27 36 40 46 (10)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.