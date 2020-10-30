California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

The winning numbers were:

02 07 09 14 46 (19)