35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

DIVAS ON A DIME: Your holiday gift-giving worries solved for peanuts

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nuts are a holiday favorite steeped in tradit ...
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nuts are a holiday favorite steeped in tradition. But nuts can be awfully expensive. These recipes were developed using legumes and seeds you can buy for under $2 a pound. Namely, peanuts, sunflower seeds and pepitas.

As we run this holiday marathon, it’s nice to have the occasional quick win, right? Here are three foodie gifts that are cheaper, easier, and faster than baking cookies. Let’s make candied nuts that aren’t nuts.

Nuts are a holiday favorite steeped in tradition. You can’t have “The Nutcracker” without nuts, right? But nuts can be awfully expensive. That’s why these recipes were developed using legumes and seeds you can buy for under $2 a pound. Namely, peanuts, sunflower seeds and pepitas.

If price is not a concern, please substitute any nut you’d like in these recipes. However, comparing prices, most nuts (almonds, pecans, walnuts) cost three times the price per pound of the peanuts and seeds we’re using. Personally, I’d rather have three times the amount to share for the same price.

SUNFLOWER SEED AND PEPITA BRITTLE

What You’ll Need:

3 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup pepitas

2 cups sugar

Here’s How:

Line a baking sheet with parchment, set aside. In a saucepan, melt butter on low heat; add salt, cinnamon, vanilla. Add sunflower seeds and pepitas. Stir to evenly coat seeds with butter mixture. Remove from heat but keep warm. This next magical (ok, culinary science, but it’s the holidays so play along) step takes about 25 minutes so be patient. In a large (12-inch) heavy skillet over medium heat, add sugar. Stirring nearly constantly, you’ll see the sugar begin to form clumps. Gradually, the clumps melt and become a smooth, amber syrup. This sugar syrup is liquid napalm, so treat is as such. When the lumps are gone, add the seed mixture and quickly stir to combine. Immediately, pour onto prepared baking sheet. Use a spatula to quickly spread the mixture into a thin, even layer. Cool completely and break into pieces.

HONEY ROAST PEANUTS

What You’ll Need:

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons table salt (divided)

3 cups unsalted peanuts

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 325°F degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment. In a large microwave-safe bowl, place the butter, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon salt. Microwave in 20-second increments stirring each time, until the butter is melted. Once melted, stir until smooth. Stop to enjoy the intoxicating fragrance and know you could put this mixture on a flip-flop, and I’d eat it. Add the peanuts to the honey mixture and stir until well coated. Place the peanuts onto the prepared baking sheet spreading into an even layer.

Bake the peanuts for 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Stirring will prevent the peanuts at the edges of the pan from burning before the middle is baked. When the peanuts are golden brown, remove from the oven and give them one more stir, to break up any clumps. After cooling a couple of minutes, sprinkle with the granulated sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and stir again. Cool at room temperature. If they insist on remaining sticky, sprinkle with another tablespoon of sugar.

Cocoa Dusted Peanuts

What You’ll Need:

2 cups unsalted peanuts

1 tablespoon coconut oil or butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon table salt

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place peanuts on the baking sheet bake 5 to 7 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large microwave safe bowl melt the coconut oil or butter with vanilla, about 30 seconds. When peanuts are roasted, transfer to bowl with the butter mixture and stir until each is coated. Next, sift together the powdered sugar and cocoa powder. Place the nuts back on the baking sheet and using a fine mesh strainer let the sugar and cocoa mixture “snow” all over the nuts. Stir to ensure each is coated. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring at 5-minute intervals. Allow to cool. If it remains sticky, sprinkle with additional powdered sugar and cocoa.

All recipes should be stored in airtight containers at room temperature. Before gifting peanuts inquire about allergies. My best holiday gifting advice? In a nutshell (sorry), eat them all and don’t share them with anyone. It’s a marathon after all.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A hot cocoa board is perfect to set out while ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Hot cocoa boards becoming favorite new holiday trend
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bread pudding is a dish that radiates nostalg ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Pumpkin gives classical bread pudding a seasonal twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a season traditionally filled with good things to eat, let’s add another entry to the dessert table, shall we? I’m talking about bread pudding. Now, here is a dish that radiates nostalgia. Once eaten mainly by the poor to use up stale bread, bread pudding is now considered comfort food extraordinaire.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Milk gives Bolognese its distinctive creamine ...
A make-ahead meal to make your holidays easier
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your favorite family recipe or buy a tube ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Having fun while staying safe this Halloween
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When you consider Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick-or-treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the Quarantine-o-ween.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Here’s a ghoulishly delightful recipe that ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: This Halloween cookie is so easy it’s scary
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oh, the crisp night air, the warm apple cider, the pumpkins. Don’t you just love this time of year? For most families Halloween means the first big festivity of the holiday season. While all the kiddies love the creepy, spooky side of this holiday, I’m all about the food. You, too?

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This time of year squash are in season, delic ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Simple tricks to make stuffing squash a treat
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This time of year, I can’t go grocery shopping without coming home with at least one squash. This week I bought acorn squash and I’m in autumn comfort food heaven. Squash are in season, delicious, versatile, frugal, and fabulous!