Easter egg hunts planned at local parks

Two outdoor events are planned to celebrate Easter in Pahrump.

Pahrump Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This colorful bounce house horse obviously provided two of the attendees of the community Easter celebration with a lot of fun.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kids scurried all over the park in search of colorful Easter eggs containing candy and toys and large decorated cardboard eggs were set around on the grass.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the younger attendees of the Easter celebration in the park concentrates on finding the colorful eggs.

Will there be fuzzy bunnies and fluffy chicks? Come find out, and celebrate the season with Pahrump.

Families, individuals, young, old, male, female, unicorns and pooches are invited to celebrate Easter next weekend with the entire Pahrump community.

There are two outdoor events planned at local parks — what better way to spend the forecast of mid-80’s in the late morning/early afternoon Saturday and Sunday than being surrounded by green grass, trees, countless plastic eggs, bounce houses, tiny kids, medium kids, and grilled favorites?

Here are the details:

On Saturday, April 16th, plan to come out to Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160(at Basin Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force are sponsoring a family Easter party, to include an Egg Scramble (a little different than an Easter egg hunt), and fun activities for kids and adults. Ride the Children’s Train. Capture a portrait with the Easter Bunny. Eat hamburgers and hot dogs, kettle corn and cotton candy.

There will be exhibitors for families and kids. There is a canned food drive, so please bring a donation to the park. For more info go to www.pdop.info or Facebook.com, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program page. Free family fun!

On Sunday, April 17th, celebrate the season with the Pahrump community at Simkins Park, 450 E. Simkins Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Mills family has teamed up with other Pahrump families to arrange live music, an uplifting service, Easter egg hunt, crafts, face painting, bounce house and more. Free hot dogs and soft drinks. Start a new tradition this year: celebrate Easter in the park at this free event.