GALLERY: What you missed at the Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus

The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley sponsored the Hugo, Oklahoma-based Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus at Petrack Park this weekend. Here’s what you missed.

The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley sponsored the Hugo, Oklahoma-based Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus at Petrack Park this weekend. The circus performed two 90-minute shows on Saturday and Sunday.

It featured a small midway consisting of a giant slide, a Moon Bounce, pony rides, face painting and a concession wagon.

John Clausen shot these photos of performers and circus-goers at the event. See a video of the tent-raising on the Pahrump Valley Times Facebook page.