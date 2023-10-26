HALLOWEEN EVENTS: Best things to do in Pahrump this weekend

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file Coffinwood in Pahrump is adorned with coffins year-round, but attracts more interest around the Halloween season.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

■ Inaugural “Hallowpaws” pet costume parade at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. The costumed animal parade begins at 5 p.m. “Set up a chair and watch the cuteness!” 300 W. Leslie Street.

■ “Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun” Bunco event at the NyE Communities Coalition, brought to you by Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley. Doors open at 5 p.m., dice begin to roll at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Soroptimist or call 503-261-3269. $25 per player in advance, or $30 at the door. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pinochle at the Executive Golf Course clubhouse. Doors open at 5 p.m., play begins at 5:30 p.m. Prizes are given for the top two scoring players, and the cost is $5. 1471 Mt. Charleston. Call Joe for more information at 775-209-5818.

■ Trunk or Treat at O Happy Bread French Bakery, 5 to 7 p.m. 1231 E. Basin, Suite 7. • Friday Steak Night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. • Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Family Medical, 6 to 8 p.m. 1280 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Pop Rebels band performs dance, rock, and party music at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m.

■ Stoner Rob headlines Friday night comedy at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, with Alex “Koolaid” Ansel, Ryan Radusinovic, and Jimbo & Jackie’s comedy karaoke. No cover. Seating starts at 8 p.m. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

■ Democrats Graveyard bus tour fundraiser begins at 8:45 a.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, going by bus to Beatty and Amargosa to pick up more guests. Expected in Tonopah around 1 p.m. for lunch, followed by entertainment and live auction. Dinner will be served, and then a tour of the historic Tonopah Cemetery with paranormal investigators Desert Spirit Seekers. Returning to Pahrump between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Call Linda for tickets at 760-613-7219, or contact NyeDemsMedia@gmail.com. $100 per person, or $75 for those who wish to drive themselves. The Bob Ruud Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ The Pahrump Senior Center will be holding their annual Halloween Dance, at 1370 W. Basin Ave., from 5-9 p.m. Dinner, hor dourves, dessert, costume contest, music and dancing. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information call Anne at 775-727-5008, ext. 4.

■ Pahrump Farmers’ Market at Tractor Supply Co. from 8:30 to noon. 900 E. Hwy. 372, at Bolling Rd.

■ Pahrump Open Schooling Horse Show, 9 a.m. in the McCullough Arena. There will be a horse Halloween Costume contest at lunch. No dogs, please. Candy for children. For more information, www.showposs.com.

■ TRC RC Raceway Halloween Scream race at noon. Track opens at 10 a.m.; sign-ups at 11 a.m. Race fee is waived for this event only. Consult RC’s For Christ Facebook page with questions. 750 Big Five Rd.

■ Pahrump Valley Chess Club from noon to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge located at 860 S. Hwy. 160. Free beginners’ class from noon to 1 p.m.

■ Hog Roast at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. from noon to 3 p.m. Pulled pork “sammiches” and three sides for $11.

■ Trunk or Treat at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub begins at noon. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave.

■ Trunk or Treat at Redeeming Grace Church from 3 to 6 p.m. 741 Fehrs Way.

■ Trunk or Treat at Shenanigans Pub from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 702-752-0369.

■ Teen Halloween party at the Pahrump Community Library, 4 to 6 p.m. 1100 E. Second Street.

■ Family Fall Festival at Pahrump Community Church begins at 6 p.m. 1061 E. Wilson Road.

■ Free line dancing lessons with Ms. Boots at Coyote’s Den begins at 6 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Road.

■ Music Trivia night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub begins at 6 p.m. Call to enter your team: 702-379-8926.

■ Northern Lights Laser Show at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Tickets are $10 per adult, and $5 for kids 16 and under. Two show times: 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. 401 E Basin Ave. 775-751-1970.

■ Trunk or Treat at Wheeler Springs Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m. 921 S. Hwy 160.

■ “Creatures of the Night” Halloween costume party at The Hubb Bar and Grill beginning at 8 p.m. “until the witching hour.” Live music performed by the Dirty Birds band. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Monsters Ball at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. Howl and dance the night away in your best costume. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

■ The Daughters of Mary will hold their annual Penny Auction at Our Lady of the Valley, in the church hall, 781 E. Gamebird Rd. Five dollars includes one full sheet of tickets and additional sheets are $3 each. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to enjoy refreshments and win prizes.

■ Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the Pahrump Skate Fest fundraiser, presented by Kids Dat Shred and sponsored by the Pahrump Rotary Club. All wheels competition begins at 9 a.m. and shreds through 5 p.m. at the Ian Deutch Skate Park. $25 entry fee. Skateboard, BMX, scooter, roller skates/blades. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 8 a.m. Consult the Pahrump Valley Cyclists Facebook page to confirm starting point, typically Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. No rider will be left behind. 450 E. Simkins Road.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Avenue B band performs at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 Highway 160.

■ Trick or Treat “in the neeeeeighborhood” with horses, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, burros, and alpacas at RNG Farms from 2 to 4 p.m. 1911 McMurray Drive. Questions? Contact Erica at 702-427-8096 or Lynne at 702-427-8106.

■ Trunk or Treat at Preferred RV Resort, 1801 Crawford Way.

■ American Trivia at Who’s Dunes with Phoenix starts at 4 p.m. They’re located at the corner of NV-372 and Linda, next to the Horizon Market.

■ Free line dancing instruction with Teri at Rhinestone’s country bar 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Karaoke with Ronnie from 8 p.m. to close. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Trunk or Treat with Down 4 Mine CC at Sonic Drive-in from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Trophies for best display, furthest tipped or driven. Trophies handed out at 7 p.m. 350 S. Hwy. 160.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

■ “Hocus Pocus” is the October classic film at Artesian Cellars, being aired at 5:30 p.m. Join the gang for a fun Monday movie night with wine and truffle popcorn and friends. Tickets are $5 online at https://artesiancellars.com/ 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Karaoke at Rhinestones featuring DJ Ronny from 7 to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Karaoke at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

■ WIC or Treat at Nye County Health and Human Services runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. 1981 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Trunk or Treat Night, a free, fun-filled, safe Halloween event presented by Bikers Against Bullying at Pahrump Spine and Wellness Center from 4 to 6:30 p.m. 2780 Homestead Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat at VFW Post #10054 begins at 4 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Central Valley Baptist Church from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Free hotdogs while they last! Popcorn and soda will be available for purchase. 3170 S. Blagg Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Lakeview Golf Course from 4 to 6 p.m. 1479 Mt. Charleston Drive

■ Trick or Treating safe night fun at the Family Dollar only at Charleston Park and Barney. Totes full of treats for everyone. Starts at 4 p.m. 2891 Charleston Park.

■ 10th Annual Halloween Spooktacular at Petrack Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Free family event features trick-or-treating, games, and activities. Event organizer Tony Casey says “I’m inviting the little people, the big people, the teenagers, seniors, even our wonderful pets; we want them all to come down and have a fun time this Halloween.”

■ Trunk or Treat at 775 Realty Pahrump from 5 to 8 p.m. 1941 S. Hwy 160.

■ Trunk or Treat at Smith’s Food & Drug from 5 to 8 p.m. Candy, games, fun! Free event.

■ Trunk or Treat at Game Corner Arcade & Family Fun Center (along with the entire Hwy 372 Plaza) from 5 to 7 p.m. 1190 East Hwy 372.

■ “Spooky-Eye Halloween Event” Trunk or Treat and booths from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Calvada Eye. Walt Williams Drive.

■ Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church. 1300 Highway 372.

■ “Safe Night at the Lake 2023” trick-or-treating extravaganza at Lakeside RV Park. 5 to 8 p.m. 5870 Homestead Rd.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054. 5-7:00 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road.

■ Halloween Costume Benefit Ball & Spaghetti Dinner at Wildside Tavern from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dinner $10 per plate. Entertainment by the Gatlin Band. Drawings, silent auction, costume contest. All proceeds go to the Pahrump Senior Center and Never Forgotten Animal Society. 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

■ Desert Squares Dance Club dances every Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

• Non-fiction book club meeting at the Pahrump Community Library, 11 a.m. Read any non-fiction book, and feel free to share and discuss. 701 East St.

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

• “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” musical presented by the PVHS Trojan Theatre. Curtain rises at 6 p.m. $15 per adult, $10 for students and senior citizens. Purchase tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/77045. 501 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-727-7737.

• Wings N Things dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road.

• Free line dancing instruction with Teri at Rhinestone’s country bar 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by Karaoke with Ronnie from 8:00 p.m. to close. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

• Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library, Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. 701 East St.

• Free line dancing instruction with Teri at Rhinestone’s country bar 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by Karaoke with Ronnie from 8 p.m. to close. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” musical presented by the PVHS Trojan Theatre. Curtain rises at 6 p.m. $15 per adult, $10 for students and senior citizens. Purchase tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/77045. 501 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-727-7737.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com