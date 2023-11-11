49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Entertainment

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Pahrump Powwow returns

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 11, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 24th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is set for ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 24th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is set for Nov. 17-19 at Petrack Park, with music, dancing, food and vendors to enjoy.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 23rd Annual Pahrump Intertribal Soc ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 23rd Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow shows members of dozens of different Native American tribes in a procession around the dance circle.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Powwow patrons are seen browsing a vendor booth feat ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Powwow patrons are seen browsing a vendor booth featuring all kinds of dream catchers during the 2022 event.

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and that means its almost time for the return of what is widely considered to be the Pahrump Valley’s most culturally immersive event of the year, the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow.

“We create a cultural and educational experience for all peoples through indigenous music, dance, crafts, storytelling and food,” the Pahrump Social Powwow’s website details, with Powwow Committee member Paula Elefante adding, “Many of the vendors that have been coming for years will be back again this year, so it’s a great time to start your holiday shopping at your favorite vendors’ booths.”

Hosted annually the weekend before Thanksgiving, the 24th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow will take over Petrack Park from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 17-19 and the theme for 2023 is “Celebration of Youth.”

Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to the valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage, including two groups who will be the heartbeat of the event, the Drums.

“Our Northern Drum is Bear Springs, coming in from California and our Southern Drum is Southern Soul, coming from Arizona,” Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Both Drums have been here before and we’re excited that they’ll be coming back.”

The Drums won’t arrive until Saturday, Nov. 18 but that doesn’t mean the festival grounds will be silent the day before. There will be recorded music played throughout the day and the dancing will officially open at 2 p.m. with the Aztec Dancers.

The Saturday of the event is always the busiest day and the schedule is packed full of music, contests and dancing. Gourd Dancing will kick off at 11 a.m. that Saturday morning, with the Grand Entry, along with recognitions and presentations, to take place at noon. Intertribal Dancing will take over the grassy circle at 1:30 p.m. and the Tiny Tot Contest is set for 1:45 p.m.

More Intertribal Dancing will follow at 2 p.m. until the Aztec Dancers take to the grass at 2:30 p.m.

The Junior Contest is slated for 3:15 p.m. and the Candy Dance will take place half an hour later.

At 4 p.m. the adolescents will have their chance to shine in the Teen Contest and the entire audience can get in on the fun with the Round Dance at 4:30 p.m. Intertribal Dancing will conclude the day, with the colors to be retired at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 will run on a similar schedule with Gourd Dancing to open the event and another Grand Entry at noon. More dancing will entertain the crowd and there will be a Cake Walk at 2:15 p.m. as well as a Quilt Drawing at 3:15 p.m. The 50/50 raffle drawing is set for 4:30 p.m. and the event will wrap up around 5 p.m.

Admission to the Pahrump Social Powwow is free and the whole community is invited to take part in this festival of culture.

For more information visit PahrumpPowwow.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Who are Nevada’s towns named after?
Who are Nevada’s towns named after?
By Taylor Lane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s town namesakes help tell the story of the state’s nearly 160-year history.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Michelle Graves installed “KEEP G ...
In these tough times, new art piece a reminder to ‘Keep Going’
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Shadows. In 2006 Eames Demetrios designated Rhyolite as the capital of the District of Shadows in his fantasy alternate universe. This bit of information can be found on the plaque he placed at Goldwell Open Air Museum next to the Nevada ghost town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The early morning "mass ascension" is always an eye-opener ...
Dwindling support pushes hot air balloon event to February 2024
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The event has been a popular celebration for many years according to organizer and operator Doug Campbell, who told the Pahrump Valley Times that the multi-day event will now take place in February 2024, rather than next month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Wine Down is located next door to Albertsons and offers ...
New Pahrump wine bar provides calm retreat from everyday chaos
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When the stresses of daily life start to grate on the nerves, sometimes all a person needs is a little time to unwind and readers can find a perfect place to do just that at The Wine Down.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show took ...
GALLERY: See what Nye County’s Republican women are wearing this fall
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The ladies of the valley were able to “fall into fashion” at the Republican Women of the Pahrump Valley’s Fall Fashion Show on Oct. 14 at the Artesia Clubhouse. It’s a fundraiser for the group’s scholarship program.

Special to the Times-Bonanza
A Smoky Valley curtain call: Youth theater debuts a Disney classic
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Andrew Sweeney played multiple roles as the prince, the beast, Monsieur D’Arque and the baker. “My favorite part of BATB JR was getting to be part of the team and meeting all the other cast members,” he said. “I didn’t feel nervous because we were very prepared for the performance.”

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Smiles Across Pahrump took place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pah ...
Smiles Across Pahrump: Photos from this festival will make you grin
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Smiles Across Pahrump returned this month to the valley for the first time since 2019. Families were invited out for a day of unplugged, technology-free fun, continuing a tradition started by the late Butch “Patches” Harper.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking home the trophy for the Most Redneck Truck Contest wer ...
Redneck pool party brings Pahrump to the park — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been many years since the residents of Pahrump have had a public festival at Petrack Park for the 4th of July but thanks to Kelli Sater, owner of The Lady – World Famous Watering Hole, that streak ended this year with the Redneck Pool and BBQ.