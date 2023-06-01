Meet the 12 contestants competing for the 2023 Miss Pahrump crown — PHOTOS

The Miss Pahrump Pageant will take place Saturday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Saddle West Showroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $15 for VIP tickets. To reserve a ticket contact the organization at MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2022 Miss Pahrump McKenna Cunningham, center, poses with the 2023 pageant contestants and Jesse Quiroz, representing pageant sponsor Saitta Trudeau.

It’s time again for young ladies in Pahrump Valley to take the spotlight for a night of poise and grace, beauty and elegance during the 2023 Miss Pahrump Pageant.

Set for Saturday, June 3, the Miss Pahrump Pageant is sponsored by Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. The event will feature a dozen delightfully talented and charming contestants and at the end of the night, reigning 2022 queen McKenna Cunningham will officially bestow the coveted crown upon the next Miss Pahrump.

Ahead of the big night, here’s your chance to meet the contestants:

Angel Martin

Contestant No. 1 is freshman Angel Martin, the 14-year-old daughter of JR Martin and granddaughter of James and Janet Martin. Angel’s platform is “To help animals in need by collecting food, blankets and water.” She will be performing a special Native American dance to “Native American flutes and nature sounds.”

A’shyra Fisher

Contestant No. 2 is A’shyra Fisher. A 14-year-old sophomore, her parents are Derrick and Monique Fisher. A’shyra’s platform is “Bringing the joy of dance to children” and her talent performance perfectly dovetails with this, she’ll be doing a hip-hop dance to “Yeah!”.

Lucy Smith

Fifteen-year old Lucy Smith is contestant No. 3. Also a sophomore, she is the daughter of Becky and Jason Smith. Lucy has focused her community platform on “Donating to the hospitals” and will perform an upbeat jazz dance to “Locomotion.”

Tailey Hastings

Tailey Hastings, daughter of Sean and Melinda Hastings, is contestant No. 4. Tailey is 16 years old and a junior. She will be performing a hip-hop dance as well, hers to the tune “Ready for It.” Tailey’s platform is to provide “Opportunities for special-needs people to be active.”

Madelynn Boruchowitz

Contestant No. 5 is junior Madelynn Boruchowitz. She is the 16-year-old daughter of David and Stephanie Boruchowitz and her platform is “Possibilities for Disabilities.” Her talent performance will include a demonstration of sign language to “This is Me.”

Rory Rowsell

Sixteen-year-old junior Rory Rowsell is contestant No. 6. Her mother, Christal Edwards, will cheer her on as she performs a hip-hop routine to a mix of hip-hop songs. Rory’s platform is “Diabetes awareness.”

Adelaide BosketAdelaide Bosket, daughter of Ken and Faith Bosket, is contestant No. 7. Adelaide is 17 years of age and in her senior year of high school. She will be singing and playing the guitar for a performance of “Fill a Heart.” Her platform is “Mother support, birth and beyond.”

Kaitlin Hansen

Taking the stage as contestant No. 8 will be Kaitlin Hansen, daughter of Mark and Kori Hansen. Kaitlin is also a 17-year-old senior. She will perform a jazz dance to “Man in the Mirror.” Her platform is “Healing Hearts.”

Tayela Brown

Contestant No. 9 is fifteen-year-old Tayela Brown. A sophomore, Tayela is the daughter of Scott and Talisa Brown. She will display her talent in a contemporary dance to “Game of Survival.” Tayela’s platform is “Keeping my community clean.”

Molly Stoddard

Molly Stoddard, another 15-year-old sophomore is contestant No. 10. She will entertain during the talent portion of the pageant with a lyrical dance to “Try.” Her platform is “Standing up to cancer.”

Kairi Abbiss

Sophomore Kairi Abbiss is contestant No. 11. The 14-year-old daughter of Mike and Cambria Abbiss, Kairi will offer a piano performance of “Oogway Ascends” and her platform is “Encouraging literacy through reading.”

Heaven Martin

The final contestant for the pageant will be No. 12, Heaven Martin. As Contestant No. 1’s 15-year-old sister, she will be cheered on by JR, James and Janet Martin as well. She will serenade the audience with “Bubbly” and her platform is “Gathering blankets for those in need.”

The Miss Pahrump Pageant will take place Saturday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Saddle West Showroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $15 for VIP tickets.

To reserve a ticket speak with any of the 12 contestants or contact the organization at MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com.

