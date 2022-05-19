Pahrump events: live music, kickball, a petting zoo and more

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 650 N. Blagg Road, will be holding a fundraiser for the benefit of their playground in the form of a spaghetti and pizza dinner from 4-7 p.m. The cost will be a free-will donation.

All ages are welcome. There will also be a free children’s movie following.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Free Movie Night

First Southern Baptist Church is hosting a free movie night on Friday, May 20th at their church located at 4180 N. Highway 4180. There will be food concessions available. Call (775) 513-6009 or visit the Web Site http://www.FSBCPahrump.net

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Soul Town at Sanders Winery

The Soul Town band is a high-energy tribute to Motown legends. With smooth harmonies and groovin’ dance moves, they lure their audience to get up on their feet, singing and dancing in the aisles. Jack Sanders says, “This is a show you won’t want to miss.” He invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery, to sip on a bottle of their award-winning wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the sky as Soul Town fills the night with a supreme tribute to some of the greatest vocal groups and artists to ever hit the charts. Food truck also on site before the show. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Community Baby Shower

Pahrump Family Collective is hosting a Baby Shower event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition at the NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Free car seats and car seat inspections, door prizes, food and games. Consignment and locally made baby products. Free baby and child clothing sizes from newborn to 5-plus, and additional free family resources.

For more information, contact Pahrump Family Collective at 702-670-0790. NyE Community Coalition, NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Coyote’s Den annual car show

Open to the public, starting at 8:00 a.m. $25 entry fee for show vehicles. Live music, BBQ, 50/50 raffle and prizes. This promises to be a fun-filled day of beautiful, beautiful cars. There will be vendors to shop and good food to eat at their new restaurant Slydrz. Trophies awarded at 2:30 p.m. Portions of the proceeds will benefit Pahrump veterans. Free admission to the general public. 3971 E Kellogg Rd. For more information contact Sue at 775-727-5233.

SUNDAY, MAY 22 to MONDAY, MAY 30

Annual Jim Butler Days Celebration

Pageants, talent shows, vendors, a Friday night street dance with live music from noon to midnight on the 27th, whiskey tasting, frozen t-shirt contest, craft fair, raffle, pancake breakfast on Sunday. Central events include the Jim Butler Days Parade down Main Street on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and the Nevada State Championship Mining Events that same day to include single jack, double jack, individual and team mucking. Visit http://jimbutlerdays.com/ for more details, to plan your week leading up to and including Memorial Day Weekend.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Cookie decorating and a glass of wine

That’s my kind of classy class. Sugar & Spice owner, Jessica, reveals her decorating secrets to help you create astonishing patriotic cookies just in time for Memorial Day weekend. $30 registration fee includes 6 sugar cookies to decorate and take home, all supplies, and that essential glass of wine. There are only five spaces left, so call today to reserve your spot. Class begins at 4 p.m. at Artesian Cellars, 1731 NV-160. Call 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

Live Music

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Popular music band, playing your requests

Performing live at Lakeside Casino and RV Park: Kent N’ Company performs a variety of music from 80s dance, classic rock, pop, country, the 50s and more. The band loves taking requests and performing almost anything they’re asked to play. Show begins at 7 p.m. Free admission. 5870 Homestead Road. 1-888-558-5253.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Sons of Royals at Bearded Lady Saloon

High energy anthem arena rock. Performing music from Styx, Journey, Crüe, Cheap Trick, and so many more. Show starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge. The Sons of Royals are back and ready to rock your world! Come to The Bearded Lady Saloon and get in on all the crazy action these guys bring! You’ll sing, you’ll dance and you’ll wake up the next morning asking “what the hell just happened!?” The Bearded Lady Saloon,1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Stanley Avenue performs Blues/Rock

“Stop here a moment. Stay awhile. Enjoy the scenic route.” Throughout the course of their musical union, the members of Stanley Avenue have won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life. Radiohead, Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac, plus their own original singles including “Driving Home.” Show starts at 6 p.m. No cover charge. Music lasts until 10:00 p.m. 5280 Mexican, 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Eclectic music at The Hubb

Avenue B Band will perform a little bit of everything in a stripped-down format. They play classic rock, country blues and even some sweet soul music along with some pop favorites. Music begins at 8:00 p.m. 3270 W. Bell Vista. No cover charge. (775) 764-1299.

EVERY FRIDAY

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Hosted by ‘Stoner Rob’ of Comedy Central, laugh along with a succession of quality, live comedians each Friday. Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. with a fabulous after-party. Finally! Pahrump has a Comedy Club, thanks to Sonny at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

EVERY FRIDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY SATURDAY

Kickball at Simkins Park

Remember this classic game you played during recess and gym class? Kickball is easy to learn, easy to set up, and fun to play; making it one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s played like a game of baseball with a few important changes. With a larger, gentler, and bouncier ball than most other sports, kickball is easy and safe for anyone to pick up. The object of the game is to score more runs than the opposing team. All ages and skill levels invited. Rules are reviewed at the beginning of each game so everyone feels most comfortable. Your hosts, Meagan and Sam Landa, are super flexible to work with. Moms, dads, kiddos, all adults – bring it! Every Saturday at 5 p.m. at 450 E. Simkins Road.

EVERY SUNDAY

The Pahrump answer to Bonnie Springs

Do you miss Bonnie Springs? So does Nature Health Farms in Pahrump. Petting zoo, antiques and more now open every Sunday from 10am-2pm. Tour the acreage, and get up close and personal with piglets, a burro, and alpacas. Discover what a typical farm day is like where many of the animals roam free. Pet and feed alpaca, a mini horse, donkey, pigs, piglets, goats, ducks, geese, chickens, peacocks, rabbits and more. But don’t get too close to the ostrich, LOL. There are also antiques, cool cars, blast from the past vintage items and art pieces all around the farm. Plenty to do and see for the entire family. Adults $15, children 3-11 $10, seniors 65 and up $10. For an extra $5, Alex will prepare a generous bucket of sweet hay, grain, and freshly grated carrot to help you make extremely good friends with these animals. “They know Sunday is treat day.” 351 Bunarch Road, 775-764-9880.

KARAOKE

“C’mon Eileen?” “I Hope You Dance?” “I Got You Babe?” Bring it!

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.