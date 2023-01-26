Pahrump | Upcoming events

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub

Pahrump’s favorite comedian teams up with Jozalyn Sharp, who has an edgy and no-holds-barred view of life from the perspective of someone who’s always been a little left of center. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

American Legion Luncheon

The American legion Auxiliary #22 will host a Saturday Soup and Sandwich Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 S. Homestead Road. Lunch will include either ½ a ham, turkey or tuna sandwich and Debbie’s Famous Chicken Wild Rice Soup for $8. An ATM is available on site.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Kid’s Painting Class

Local artist Jodi Sorteberg leads children ages 8 to 12 in watercolor painting. The subject this Saturday is a vase of flowers. All needed supplies will be included. Cost is $20 per artist. Pahrump Arts Council is located at 301 Oxbow, Unit #14. RSVP to 702-920-2280, or email JSorteberg@PvPac.org.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Our Lady of the Valley movie

Our Lady of the Valley will be showing the 2022 movie “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. in the parish hall. The movie chronicles the life of Mother Saint Teresa of Calcutta, who gave herself fully to serving the less fortunate. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Admission is free. Our Lady of the Valley is located at 781 East Gamebird Road.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Nature Health Farms event <PHOTO of event>

Discover what a typical farm day is like! Founder Alex D’Jon has coordinated an extravaganza of DJ music, hot air balloon rides, petting zoo, mechanical bull rides, food trucks, a raffle, and entertainment including a celebrity auction to draw as many humans as possible to his petting zoo this Saturday. This third annual fund raiser supports the continuing care of the alpaca, mini horses, ostriches, donkeys, pigs, goats, ducks, geese, chickens, peacocks, and rabbits who call Nature Health Farms home. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for ages 12 to 64 is $15, ages 3-11 and over 65 is $10, children 2 and under are free. Military gets half off admission with valid ID. 351 Bunarch Road (775) 764-9880.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Bunco Fun

Enjoy Bunco and the friendly atmosphere at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and games start at 1 p.m. Admission is $10. Refreshments will be available.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley will be hosting its Fish Fry from 4-7 pm in the parish hall, 781 East Gamebird Rd.

Menu highlights include fried and baked fish dinners with French fries and home-made coleslaw, fish tacos, home-made clam chowder, kids’ meal and desserts. Beer and wine are also available.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Kids’ Workshop at the Home Depot

Children aged 5 to 12 will construct a Valentine’s vase with three clear vials in a colorful frame. Children’s project workshops are held free of charge on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each child can bring home a newly constructed project, a Kids’ Workshop apron, achievement pin, and a certificate while supplies last. Register your child at www.homedepot.com/workshops. “Get here a bit early to make sure you get a kit. They go pretty fast.” 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Soroptimist Mardi Gras

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will hold their annual Mardi Gras fundraiser at the Pahrump Nugget event center. Starts at 5 p.m. Dinner, raffles, auctions, music. Get tickets at SIPVMembership@gmail.com. More information to come.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

2023 Lincoln Day Dinner

Hosted by the Pahrump Valley republican Women, annual dinner being held at Pahrump Nugget event center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table for 8. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com Nye County Lincoln Day Dinner or purchase paper tickets by calling Stephani Hashimura at 909-229-2694 or Debra Gaylord –Thomas at 530-216-0529.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Love can be murder!

R.S.V.P. by Jan. 31 to receive Murder Mystery character information. LGBT of Pahrump is coordinating a group solving mystery for Valentine’s Day at the Pahrump Nugget. The fun will take place on February 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. $5 ticket gains you entrance plus one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the party. Please consider bringing a dessert for 5 people. To receive your official invitation and character information, R.S.V.P. by this Tuesday to Celestial Croom at croomcel@gmail.com.

THURSDAYS

Never heard of free bingo B4?

Free bingo sessions are the thing at Coyote’s Den Bar, Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. There are prizes for the first 9 games, and a $50 cash split pot for cover all winners. “Come and join us for great fun on a Thursday night.” Road Runners Roost restaurant has nightly food specials for your enjoyment inside Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS, and FRIDAYS

Free line dancing lessons

A line dance is a choreographed dance in which a group of people dance along to a repeating sequence of steps while arranged in one or more lines or rows. Rhinestone’s Instructor Teri will get you started each evening listed above from 6-7:30 p.m. From there, the fun might never stop. Rhinestones country bar, dance hall, and slots is located at 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653. Free line dancing lessons at 5280 Mexican Grub, too! Free instruction every Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Rock 702 Band at the Pahrump Nugget

Rock 702 is a high-energy cover band that has performed from California’s West Coast and Sunset Strip, to Philadelphia and the East Coast. This fun and interactive band will play all your old favorite hits from the 80’s, tunes of the 90’s, grooves from the 70’s. They play to your swing. Their amazing vocals and seasoned musicians have extraordinary stage presence and camaraderie that is second to none. 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 28

Royal Rhythm performs at Rhinestone’s

Your favorite country tunes, and plenty of people for line dancing. Veronica Lopez on vocals, Steve Ackermands on keyboards, and the entire RR band. Hear Royal Rhythm band Friday 8 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday 6-10 p.m. at Rhinestones country bar and dance hall. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Live guitar at Artesian Cellars.

Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars from 5-8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country, all from the 60’s to now. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Highway 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Still Drunk at Sunrise band performs at The Hubb

The Hubb describes the show as “Rockin’ Country by our favorite local band.” Come check them out beginning at 8 p.m. at The Hubb, 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Funky blues and rock to make your heart and body move

Avenue B is up in the pass this Sunday. The band has mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites. Watch them perform at Mountain Springs Saloon. They’re appearing on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Thirty miles from Pahrump; a nice day trip to put a signature flourish on your weekend. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

The Post has pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 am.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com