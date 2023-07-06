100°F
Entertainment

Redneck pool party brings Pahrump to the park — PHOTOS

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 6, 2023 - 12:29 pm
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking home the trophy for the Most Redneck Truck Contest were Ted and Elaina Elliot.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Redneck Pool and BBQ brought out a crowd for the 4th of July and youngsters had a ball playing in the water.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kelli Sater, at left, awards Brittany White and her son Neeko with Most Patriotic Outfit trophy at the Redneck Pool and BBQ.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The mechanical bull saw plenty of action on the 4th of July, giving Redneck Pool and BBQ attendees some adrenaline-inducing fun.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Redneck Pool and BBQ host Kelli Sater announces Kaiser Pormanes as the winner of the Best Mullet Contest.

It’s been many years since the residents of Pahrump have had a public festival at Petrack Park for the 4th of July but thanks to Kelli Sater, owner of The Lady – World Famous Watering Hole, that streak ended this year with the Redneck Pool and BBQ.

“The Redneck Pool and BBQ started in 2020, after I first opened The Bearded Lady Saloon, with a handful of my friends and I thinking it would be fun to bring some ‘redneck pools’ and set them up in the parking lot. I made an event of it and each year, we got more people, more trucks and less room to fit everything,” Sater told the Pahrump Valley Times of the event’s history. “I decided this year that I would move the event to Petrack Park, which allowed for more room, no age restrictions and people even got to watch the town’s fireworks show from the pools in the back of their trucks at the end of the night!”

Taking place Tuesday, July 4, the event brought all kinds of old-fashioned fun to the park and plenty of people turned out to take part in the redneck revelry. There were games and activities galore, such as slip-and-slip races, tug-o-war, mud wrestling, watermelon eating, mechanical bull riding, potato sack races and much more. There was also a Best Mullet Contest and Most Patriotic Contest, with attendees able to take part in as many of these activities as they wanted for just $5. The event included a Most Redneck Truck Contest, too, and the barbecue was going all day, grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers, which were served alongside chip, potato salad and coleslaw, for $10 for all attendees could eat.

Sater said she the Redneck Pool and BBQ was a massive success and she is anticipating that this will become a very popular tradition going forward.

“I am hoping to grow this into a bigger event over the years and bring something fun for 4th of July that people of all ages can enjoy,” Sater said.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

