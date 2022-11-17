UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.

We’ve updated our list of things to do around Pahrump. Check it out.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file The opening dance at the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sean Reddy has performed at every major comedy club in Northern California, including the San Francisco Punchline and Cobbs Comedy Club.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 18-20

2022 Pahrump Social Powwow

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Rock 702 Band at the Nugget

Rock 702 is a high-energy cover band that has performed from California’s West Coast and Sunset Strip, to Philadelphia and the East Coast. This fun and interactive band will play all your old favorites and even some of today’s newest hits. Their amazing vocals and seasoned musicians have extraordinary stage presence and camaraderie that is second to none. 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Stoner Rob has some hilarious friends

Stoner Rob brings Sean Reddy back to the 5280 stage. He has performed at every major comedy club in Northern California, including the San Francisco Punchline and Cobbs Comedy Club. He lives in Las Vegas with his wife and son. Headliner Mike Krasner is from New York, now living in Las Vegas. A regular on the Vegas Strip, Mike has a fresh twist on life and isn’t afraid to make fun of everything. He uses improv and quick wit, as well as relatable humor to capture audiences. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOV. 18-19

Country, and rock n’ roll at Rhinestone’s

Come out to Rhinestone’s Country Bar for Still Drunk at Sunrise, a popular band here in town playing so many favorite country and R&R hits. 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

VFW 3rd Annual Poker Run

Registration has already begun at the VFW bar, and online at www.vfwpost10054.com. This poker run benefits Toys-For-Tots, and all of Nye County including the 14 Indian reservations in the county. Price is $20 per rider, and $15 per passenger, plus one unwrapped toy. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with departure time at 10 a.m. Destinations are Stateline Saloon, Amargosa Junction, Crystal, and the Tribe clubhouse on Blagg. Breakfast burritos at VFW begin at 8 a.m. Lunch is at 2-3:30 p.m. Drawings and poker hands will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. High hand $400, 2nd place $150, Low hand $50. Enjoy some music and food. There will be a 50/50 raffle. The post will be collecting toys all the way up to Dec. 20. “Great cause, great food, great raffles, and great people!” 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Local LGBT Meet-up

The LGBT Of Pahrump, NV will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Calvada Professional Center, 1840 Calvada Blvd. #11. For more information email lgbtofpahrumpnv@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Motown legends at Sanders Winery

Soul Town performs their high energy music tribute to Motown legends. Their forte is soul and R&B from the 60s to the present. They’ve prepared this stellar show covering Motown legends for their matinee audience at Sanders Winery. Tickets are $25 per person. Food truck will be available, or you may bring your own food. Gates open at noon for free wine tasting. Show time at 1 p.m. Call 775-727-1776 for reservations. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Togas! Toys! Togas!

Ultimate Toga Party Birthday Bash at the Bearded Lady. For owner Kelli Sater’s birthday, she has teamed up with the Tribe Motorcycle Club and Oasis Outreachy. Don’t bring her a gift; all she wants is new unwrapped toys, new kids’ jackets, and non-perishable foods to “fill those donation boxes” for Christmas distribution. There will be karaoke battles, food, games, contests and much more. No cover charge. Come dressed in your best toga sheet, or come as you are. “As long as you’re having a good time, we don’t care!” Kelli’s party lasts all day, but officially begins at 8 p.m. Toy, jacket, and food donations will be accepted and sincerely welcomed at The Bearded Lady Saloon between now and Saturday, at your convenience. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Cat Café at P.A.W.S.

Your free-will donation gets you into this “Cat Café” event, to enjoy coffee or cocoa and cookies while loving on their kitties and guinea pigs offered for adoption. Adoptions and craft fair during the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Numerous local vendors, music by Ruh Roh, and a food truck. Donations of Meow Mix, kitty chow, cat formula, kitty litter and cat beds are always needed. 7121 Homestead. 775-469-2206.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

Thanksgiving at the Bearded Lady Saloon

Happy Thanksgiving from the Bearded Lady Saloon! “We know not everyone lives where their family is, and sometimes you need a place to spend the holidays. We invite you to join us at 2 p.m. for our annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner at the Bearded Lady Saloon. We supply the turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. You bring whatever dish you like, or just bring yourself. Either way we would love to spend the day with you! Get ready to play games, stuff your face,” and imbibe in a little holiday cheer. No cover. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas, Coyote’s Den style

“We do this every year with the Silver Tappers, and it always turns out fabulous!” said Sue Quale of Coyote’s Den. In case you didn’t know, the Silver Tappers feature the feisty and fabulous B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and her group of glamorous gals. “We are also happy to announce that our new restaurant will also be open for your enjoyment.” There is a toy drive and non-perishable food drive going on at Coyote’s Den from now until early December for the Oasis Outreach Center to enhance Christmas for the kids. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the party, which begins at 6 p.m. “Come join us for a wonderful evening of song, dance, and great friendship.” Free admission, open to the public. 3971 E Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Get your art together

The Pahrump Arts Council is sponsoring the Community Talent Show on Dec. 16 at the PVHS auditorium. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy the music, dance, and skits. Visual arts of all kinds are going to be on display, too. “It will be a holiday wonderland of sights and sounds.” The Arts Council is looking for artists of all ages to submit their work for participation; artwork can be submitted at the PAC office on Sundays between 2:30-5 p.m. Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person, or $25 for a family of 4. For questions or information please contact info@pvpac.org or call 702-820-2280. Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Monday night Football with $2 hot dogs. Begins at 5 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.