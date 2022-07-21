UPCOMING EVENTS: You won’t find a better list of things to do in and around Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday a The Retreat on Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Road, in the beautiful setting of the Spring Mountains.

FRIDAY, JULY 22 & SATURDAY, JULY 23

Christmas in July Craft Fair

Sponsored by Artisans Guild NV, this craft fair will have about 40 artisans who will be selling beautiful handmade items in every art genre. It is also a diaper and baby wipe drive for No to Abuse. It will be held at Bob Ruud Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Come do some early Christmas shopping and give to a worthy charity at the same time! There will also be baked goods for sale.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Pioneer Day celebration

The entire community is invited to join the Blue Diamond Stake at their Pioneer Day Celebration being held at Ian Deutch Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family! Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join in the games, food, arts and crafts, races, watermelon-eating contest, horseshoes, dunk tank, a splash play area for the little kiddies and much more.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Cocktails and canvas

Get out of the heat and enjoy painting everybody’s favorite boy and his dog while they watch fireworks over a sunset lake from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. $25 includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth welcome, under 16 must be accompanied by paid adult.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Are you a ringer?

Non-tournament horseshoes for fun. Come on out to Coyote’s Den this Saturday at 4 p.m. No entry fee, no trophy, just throwin’ shoes. In the game of horseshoes, two players or teams take turns throwing two horseshoes each, at stakes placed 40 feet apart. The goal is to get your horseshoe as close as possible, or even to wrap around the stake. Generally, only the closest horseshoe scores a point. “Ringers” score 3 points. 3971 E Kellogg Road. 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

“Ahh” relief from the heat combines with “Ohh” Christmas in July

156 days until Christmas. LV Craft Shows has attracted numerous vendors and crafters once again this year, for the one-day show on Saturday at The Retreat on Charleston Peak, located at 2755 Kyle Canyon Road to help you get a jump on your Christmas shopping. Cool off in the beautiful scenery at very comfortable temperatures (79-83). Bring your friends and family to enjoy the show, and a hike in the stunning woods followed by a meal at the Canyon Restaurant or patio barbeque. Santa will be there. Will you? More information is available at ChristmasinJuly2022.eventbrite.com. No ticket or registration necessary. Free parking and admission. 702-339-6689.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Déjà Vu songs will trigger distant memories

Book your tickets now for Sanders Family Winery, where Déjà Vu band will take you on a musical journey filled with sound, song, and dance. Dance through the decades to your favorite oldies, disco, rock ‘n roll, and country. You’ll hear the best of Elvis, Donna Summer, Pat Benatar, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin and more. Paquita’s food truck is scheduled to be onsite, or bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Movie night at Our Lady of the Valley

“Uncharted” is the intriguing PG-13 film presented this month. Treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. If Sully and Nate can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure — but only if they can learn to work together. Everyone is invited to attend the Summer Movie Night this Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Pizza, popcorn, sodas, and root beer floats will be offered for sale. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

MONDAY, JULY 25

Movies indoors are the way we survive 108 degrees

It’s movie night at Artesian Cellars. The 1974 Classic film “Murder on the Orient Express” may be viewed at 6 p.m. In December 1935, when his transcontinental luxury train is stranded by deep snow, detective Hercule Poirot is called on to solve a murder that occurred in his car the night before, with a multitude of suspects. What better way to spend a Monday night? Admission is free, but tickets/RSVP are required. https://www.artesiancellars.com/ Artesian Cellars Winery, 1731 S. Highway 160. Call 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Back to School Fair

NyE Communities Coalition will be holding their annual Back to School Fair from 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30 at Pahrump Valley School, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

There will be vendors, backpacks and school supplies for students, and an opportunity for vaccinations and sports physicals. For donations and vendor information contact Jennifer Nelson at 775-727-9970 ext. 217 or for general information call the coalition at 775-727-9970.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Plan ahead. You want to paint this!

Ashley is going to guide us at 4:30 p.m. at Coyote’s Den. You will create our own version of an eye-catching painting. Anyone can paint canvas, particularly with an engaging guide like Ashley. This will be a fun night out, and you get to go home with your own masterpiece. Cocktail hour runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Come and get to know your neighbors who love painting canvas as much as you do. You must pre-register at the Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E Kellogg Road. $25 per student. 775-727-5233.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts.

Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m. (Friday July 22 is the “Christmas in July” special dinner featuring turkey and all of the fixings for just $9).

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post 10054 calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at the Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY MONDAY

How strong are you … really?

The Hubb is hosting another “Muscle Monday” arm wrestling tournament. $5 to participate, and the winner walks away with bragging rights and a $30 Hubb gift card. Sign up by 6:30 p.m. Monday to participate. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

KARAOKE

You! Yes, you! Get out and sing karaoke

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.