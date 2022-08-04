What to do: First Sundays arts festival returns, comedians, live music, more

Everything you need to know to plan a good time out.

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau-Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lou Magelowitz and Warren Durso perform Allen and Rossi's "Wine Taster" bit during a memorial for comedian Marty Allen at the Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin. Durso performs in Pahrump on Friday.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Comedian Warren Durso headlines at Nugget

Warren Durso has performed stand-up comedy all around the world, and has performed with Jeff Dunham Jamie Foxx, Billy Gardell, Larry the Cable Guy and SNL cast members Jim Breuer, Darrell Hammond, Victoria Jackson and Norm McDonald to name a few. He has acted in two feature films titled, “Cutoff” and “Even Money.” Warren has performed internationally entertaining for the United States Military on USO tours in Asia and in the Middle East where he entertained the troops for “Operation Enduring Freedom.” Limited seating. Show starts at 6 p.m., seating begins at 5 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Kris Shaw headlines Comedy night at 5280

Side-splitting host Stoner Rob will be bringing these comedians to the stage: William Hunsinger, Justin Tietien, and headliner Kris Shaw. Shaw is a storyteller who, with quick bursts of wit and carefully crafted silences, keeps the audience engaged through everyday observations and tough topics alike. You will find yourself laughing out loud, delighted at how easily you relate to this uniquely funny guy. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

All Leos Birthday Bash!

“Move commitments to attend,” advises Bounty Hunter Saloon manager, Daryl Keppner. The Pahrump Valley Times has it on good authority that it’s Keppner’s birthday, too. Practically all of us love someone who is a Leo. Party starts at 8 p.m., Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Experience the sizzle of Laurie Cook & the Heat

They’re back at The Hubb Bar & Grill, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock, and country. Listen to this band turn it up at from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W, Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Throckmore is back at The Bearded Lady

The infamous Bearded Lady Saloon brings Throckmore back for a night of more rock, more metal, and even more debauchery. This band plays the best in hard rock cover songs from the late 90s and 2000s. They have been noted in Vegas for the high-energy power rhythm section and searing guitars, along with incredible vocal abilities. Says saloon owner Kelli Sater, “If you missed them the first time, that’s on you. But, if you miss them this time … well, it’s still on you! You do not want to miss this!” The show begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 & 6

Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall

This Friday and Saturday, enjoy the “Night Moves” band at this honky-tonk fave. Followed at midnight by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. Show starts at 8 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Roadhouse Casino. 775-877-5068

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

First Sundays Pahrump Community Art Festival

Pahrump’s monthly festival for performing and media arts returns, and will be held indoors at the NyE Communities Coalition located at 1020 E. Wilson Road. The festival runs from 4-8 p.m. this Sunday. Sample from food vendors, shop for clothing, and watch the Pahrump Valley Arts Counsel youths perform. This month, there will be improv, a blown glass vendor, and Soul Food Flavor— a food vendor from New Orleans. Listen to a Christian band, and a couple of rock and roll bands, too. First Sundays features individuals of all ages performing spoken word and poetry compositions. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Cars, arts, crafts, music, food, karaoke. This day-long event has it all.

Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Second Amendment Gun Range, come explore 21 diverse food and artistic vendors, enjoy live music, absorb (or sing!) some karaoke. 2nd Amendment Guns is a veteran-owned firearm store offering a variety of services: indoor shooting range, gun retail, CCW classes, and gunsmith services. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call 775-877-9111 for more details.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Reserve your spot to bring a blank canvas to vibrant life

Join Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas to paint “Sunset Beach with Wine” on Saturday, August 13, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies and expert instruction. Laurie is so excited that her beautiful artwork is showcased in the Sanders Winery ad within the new tourism magazine for Pahrump, “Highway 160.” “LOOK!” she writes on Facebook. “There’s a new tourism magazine for Pahrump. And guess what? Inside front cover, the ad for Sanders Winery has my artwork! Yayyyyy Me!” Bring your favorite beverage to the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. Work under the guidance of a real artist. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

SEVEN DAYS PER WEEK

Make a splash any day of the week at Pahrump Community Pool

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool is a six-lane 25-yard outdoor pool providing a venue for swimmers of all ages to participate in individual and family recreation.

Adult Swim: (7-10 a.m.) open to anyone 18 or older, seven days a week.

Open Swim: (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) open to everyone with some areas occasionally restricted for use. Non-swimmers and children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wading Pool: A wading pool is available for children under 6 and their accompanying parent or guardian. Non-swimmers and children under 9 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over the age of 18. Parent/guardian must be in the water within arms reach of each child.

Reservations: The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool can also be reserved for your special event. Reservations are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after regular pool hours. Contact Courtney Kenney at 775-727-2815 or email townoffice@pahrumpnv.org .

Fees: Family Passes: $35

General Admission: $0.50

Single Passes: $20

Swim Lessons: $30

Additional Student: $20

775-727-5107 ext. 9

KARAOKE

Searching for the best cover of “Sweet Caroline” – bring it!

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts.

Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays: 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday: 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners: 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts: 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post 10054 calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

