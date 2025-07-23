Adult OHV track in the works

Included in the backup information for the town's third OHV grant is this layout showing how the Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee is planning to develop the park. (Courtesy of Town of Pahrump)

The OHV Park at the Pahrump Fairgrounds has hosted youth rider days at the newly created kids track several times since its soft opening in March and now, the Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee and town are preparing for the construction of an adult track as well. (Courtesy of Town of Pahrump)

Development of the Off-Highway-Vehicle (OHV) Park at the Pahrump Fairgrounds continues to roll forward with another round of grant funding allocated from the Nevada Commission on OHVs and its OHV program. A total of $88,000 has been secured by the town of Pahrump for the construction of phase III at the park, which includes a new track specifically for adult users.

“Our project was awarded the full ask and received excellent feedback across the board,” a staff report provided at the Nye County Commission’s July 15 meeting detailed. “This is the third grant we have received from the Nevada OHV Program for this project.”

Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee Chair Jimmy Lewis was on hand at the meeting to provide details on the project’s background and history and field any questions the commission, which was sitting as the governing board of the town, might have.

Lewis explained that the OHV Park project has had two other grants awarded, the first of which was $150,000 utilized to grade the 40-acre parcel set aside for the facility, install a parking lot and construct a kids’ track with sound berms. The second grant, totaling just over $81,000 was secured specifically for advanced engineering for the site, the report for which is anticipated to be available later this year.

“That [grant] is currently being used for the engineering study to do stuff for the sound wall, to make sure we’re going to have adequate water for dust control, all of the things we need to do to be good neighbors and be a nice part of the fairgrounds facility,” Lewis stated.

While many in the community embrace the OHV Park and its ability to provide a designated space for this popular recreational outlet, others – primarily residents living near the facility – have expressed plenty of concern about possible noise and dust. Several public commenters reiterated these concerns during the July 15 meeting and Pahrump Buildings and Ground Manager Jimmy Martinez strove to allay their fears.

“We are taking every precaution we can to make this a benefit, like Jimmy Lewis said. We’ve done a sound study, we are working with our engineers to make sure our sound barrier and dust control is all in place, every time the track is used and after… We’re doing everything we can to make sure there will be no dust flying around once the track is in use or after, even though we live in a desert,” Martinez emphasized.

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland, who acts as commission liaison to the Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee, made the motion to accept the grant award, with a second from commissioner John Koenig. That motion passed with all in favor.

“Phase III funding received in 2025 will construct an adult track and the committee will gather feedback from the OHV community on how to complete the remaining tracks for the rest of the park,” a staff report included with the agenda item detailed. “Future phases will include installing lighting, a watering system and additional amenities to include restrooms, seating, concessions, signage, etcetera.”

The phase III adult track is planned for between seven and 10 acres on the total 40-acre OHV Park, located at the end of Ironwood Avenue just off E. Dandelion Street. The adult track will accommodate UTV, ATV and multi-vehicle motocross. Matching funds will be covered in the form of a minimum of 300 volunteer hours, furnished by both committee members and members of the public.

The Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee meets the first Thursday of each month. For more information visit PahrumpNV.gov

