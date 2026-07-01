America’s 250th anniversary ignites firework excitement

The Pahrump firework launch site will be open from July 1 through July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight and July 4, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Battle Born Fireworks is located directly off Highway 160. It was previously known as Blackjack Fireworks but has rebranded into its new name and location. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This wall at Battle Born Fireworks shows off the store's assortment packages filled with different kinds of fireworks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kellie Mendenhall, manager of Phantom Fireworks in Pahrump, said sales are expected to pick up in the days leading up to America's 250th anniversary. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“Everything’s been great. Sales have been great,” said Kellie Mendenhall, manager of Phantom Fireworks in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

"America only turns 250 once, and we're excited to help our customers celebrate this incredible milestone," Phantom Fireworks President and CEO Bruce J. Zoldan said in part in a statement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

America’s 250th anniversary is just days away with Fourth of July celebrations across the country expected to be as patriotic as ever. After the grills cool down and the sun sets on Independence Day, many Americans will look toward the sky to enjoy fireworks.

“As America marks 250 years of independence, the fireworks industry proudly continues a tradition that spans generations—celebrating the nation, its communities, and the enduring promise of the American dream,” the American Pyrotechnics Association said in a June press release.

Businesses that sell fireworks, like the longstanding local Phantom Fireworks, are intrinsically tied to the town of Pahrump.

“America only turns 250 once, and we’re excited to help our customers celebrate this incredible milestone,” Phantom Fireworks President and CEO Bruce J. Zoldan said in a statement. “We have the largest warehouse and distribution center in the country, and we are ready to support our showrooms so that they are fully stocked with everything from family-friendly assortments to large backyard spectaculars. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to help customers create memorable celebrations for their families and neighborhoods.”

Kellie Mendenhall is the manager of Phantom Fireworks in Pahrump, one of many stores in town where shelves are stocked full of colorful boxes ready to purchase for plenty of pyrotechnic pleasure.

“Everything’s been great. Sales have been great,” Mendenhall told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Mendenhall said that business in 2026 at Pahrump’s Phantom Fireworks, compared to previous years, has been better, adding that sales are expected to accelerate as July 4 fast approaches.

“I’m hoping being that it’s the 250th anniversary of our country that we’ll see a huge rush this week and next week,” Miguel Toledano said on June 26.

Toledano is operations manager at Battle Born Fireworks, another local fireworks store. Previously known as Blackjack Fireworks, Battle Born Fireworks has been open for approximately a month and is located right off Highway 160, one of the first businesses seen entering Pahrump from Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to have this new location, rebranded, new image, and attracting the customers, giving them that experience that they can share with their families for years on end,” Toledano enthused.

Keeping safe this holiday weekend

For those interested in shooting their own fireworks in Pahrump, the town has its own dedicated launch zone at 3770 Fox Ave. This month, the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from July 1 through July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight and on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks passes are required for entry and can be purchased at any fireworks company in Nye County for $5. At each site, no more than five participants are allowed. Everyone shooting off fireworks must be 18 years or older, with no exceptions.

“Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue wants to remind our citizens that our conditions are volatile with dry fuels, significant winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity,” explained Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis. “We strongly urge our citizens to attend the professional shows versus having shows on their personal property. If they choose to buy consumer-grade fireworks and utilize them, please use the safe shooter site located on Fox Avenue on the south end of Pahrump. Please remember to supervise those closely, especially not allowing children to utilize fireworks. Make sure the area is cleared when you’re even at the shooter site, and to report any injuries or fires immediately via 911.”

For more information about Pahrump’s fireworks launch site on Fox Avenue, visit pahrumpnv.gov/283/fireworks-safety-site.

Across county lines

Although Pahrump is known in Southern Nevada for its premier firework establishments, transporting and possessing fireworks from Nye County into Clark County is not permitted.

The Clark County website states that only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are allowed and only when purchased from locally licensed and inspected stands that are permitted to sell, meaning fireworks bought from vendors outside of Clark County are likely illegal, including those purchased from businesses in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, according to the Clark County website.

If caught possessing or using illegal fireworks inside Clark County or Las Vegas, fines could range from $250 to $1,000 and disposal fees are also a possibility, the county states.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Where to purchase fireworks in Pahrump

■ Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Hwy. 372

■ Battle Born Fireworks, 5511 Hwy. 160

■ Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 Hwy. 160

■ Phantom Fireworks, 1001 Hwy. 160

■ Outlaw Pyro, 2880 W. Betty Ave.