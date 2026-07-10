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Bureau of Land Management celebrates 80th birthday with free admission

As part of its 2026 fee-free days, certain locations managed by the Bureau of Land Management s ...
As part of its 2026 fee-free days, certain locations managed by the Bureau of Land Management such as the Red Cliffs Recreation Area in Utah will be free to visit on the agency's 80th birthday, July 16. (BLM/blm.gov)
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas will be free to visit on July ...
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas will be free to visit on July 16, the Bureau of Land Management's 80th birthday. (BLM/blm.gov)
The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona is one of the participating locations that w ...
The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona is one of the participating locations that will be waiving entry fees on July 16, the agency's 80th birthday. (BLM/blm.gov)
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Nye County Senior Menus
/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2026 - 4:35 am
 

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is celebrating its 80th birthday as a government agency this month. On its Thursday, July 16 birthday, BLM-managed areas that usually charge for entry will be free to visit.

“In July 2026, the BLM proudly celebrates 80 years of stewardship of approximately 245 million acres, a journey marked by the dedication of our people and the vibrant stories tied to our nation’s public lands,” the BLM website states about the occasion.

A nearby BLM location in Nevada is the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas.

“Through 80 years of stewardship, our mission has evolved while remaining rooted in productivity and sustainability,” the BLM website reads further.

The Baker Dam Recreation Area in Utah, Red Cliffs Recreation Area in Utah, Ironside Disc Golf Course in Utah, Three Peaks Model Port in Utah, Three Peaks RC Car Track in Utah, Bullfrog Day Use Area in Arizona, Shoreline Sites at Lake Havasu in Arizona and Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona are all further drives ranging between three to four hours, but could work as options for those seeking a day trip.

The BLM specifies that the waiver applies to its lands’ recreation standard amenity and day-use fees, including picnic/day-use areas, visitor centers and National Conservation Land units.

Expanded amenity charges and other fees such as cabin rentals, group day-use, developed camping and special recreation permits remain applicable on free-admission days, the BLM states, while adding that many of its sites are always free to visit.

“Public lands inspire pride in our nation’s distinctive landscapes and resources available nowhere else. We hope you’ll want to become involved in the stewardship of this American treasure,” states the BLM website. “Together, we will celebrate the efforts that shape us and remember that your story is our story.”

For the full list of participating fee-free-day BLM locations, visit blm.gov/programs.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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