Fire devastates home of Pahrump Air Force veteran

On the Pennell family’s normal day for grocery shopping, flames began and destroyed everything.

This section of Jacob Pennell's truck was damaged by the fire that occurred on Friday, June 26. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jacob Pennell (left) and his wife Nikki (right). The Pennell family is staying with their next-door neighbor following the fire. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Few of the home's main structural attributes remain. A burned bed frame and kitchen appliances can be seen in this photo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jacob Pennell, who served 20 years in the Air Force, bought the home in 2021. He said living on the south end of town, getting to know neighbors, is one of his favorite parts about living in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jacob Pennell stands next to what was formerly his home's front porch, where he first saw the flames. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Almost one week after the June 26 fire that destroyed his family’s house, Air Force veteran Jacob Pennell looks at the aftermath of the flames. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On the far south end of Pahrump, Jacob Pennell observes burnt structural framings, scorched appliances and piles of ash. Surrounded by the smell of smoke, the Air Force veteran recalls the day his home caught fire.

“I got material items that are gone, but the most important things I can still make more memories with,” Pennell told the Pahrump Valley Times.

On Friday, June 26, Pennell was at home with his wife and two children when he heard a loud bang.

“It was a windy day, so we thought that the 4-by-4 on the front deck snapped,” Pennell explained. “I came running out there to seven, eight-foot flames engulfing half of my front porch.”

Pennell’s wife, Nikki, grabbed the fire extinguisher and brought it to her husband. Pennell tried putting out the flames but realized it wasn’t having any effect so he ran back inside to evacuate his family.

“Right at that point in time is when those front two windows burst and the smoke started billowing into the house,” Pennell said.

Winds at the scene ranged from approximately 35 to 40 mph, contributing to the heavy flame conditions, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis. The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire’s exact cause.

“It was supposed to be a quiet shopping day for us,” Pennell added, explaining that Friday is the family’s normal day to buy groceries.

Rural relocation

Pennell bought the house in late 2021, mentioning Pahrump’s rural lifestyle and community as his favorite aspects about the town.

“Coming out here was supposed to be the peaceful place where the kids could set their roots because we’ve been moving them time and time again because of the military,” Pennell elaborated.

In 2003, Pennell joined the Air Force and dedicated the next 20 years in service. The veteran lost military keepsakes in the fire alongside many other items, including outfits he performed stand-up comedy in, a passion he took up shortly after moving to Pahrump.

“I ran out barefoot in shorts and no T-shirt. I lost everything,” Pennell explained.

The home now stands almost completely desolate; many of its characteristics are devoid. Remnants of the kitchen, bedroom, laundry room and other areas of the house are somewhat recognizable, but black scars from the flames surround it all.

“I’m having to grieve the loss of a house and material objects, but not a living soul,” he said.

A community of support

Pennell described the community’s support as phenomenal and overwhelming. The family is currently staying with their next-door neighbor as they work through the insurance process and deal with the aftermath of the incident.

“I said thank you to my neighbor so many times. He said, ‘Hey, do me a favor. Stop saying thank you. You’re making this awkward,’” Pennell joked.

A GoFundMe account for the Pennell family has raised over $15,000 as of yesterday morning. The GoFundMe was spearheaded by fellow veterans Brenton Mann and Ronald Long of Vegas Veteran Voices, a media nonprofit that tells veterans’ stories through different formats. Long first met Pennell through the stand-up comedy world and has had him on their show previously.

“We know that if something like this happened to us, he would do the exact same thing,” Mann told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Veteran Levy Schultz, president and founder of the Nevada Veterans Caucus, a political engagement organization, and the Nevada Veterans Fund, a support nonprofit, is another voice who has advocated for the Pennell family following the fire.

“In the veteran community, we always believe in having each other’s backs and it’s a team like no other,” Schultz explained. “Once you go through the boot camp, become a military member and then you separate, you’re always a part of this bond. You always have this bond that just doesn’t go away. You’re a part of now brotherhood and sisterhood that is for life.”

For more information about the GoFundMe for the Pennell family, visit gofundme.com/f/fireveteran.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com