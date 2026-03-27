Hot weather can’t burn out the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off

A group of youngsters give it their best shot in a potato sack race, just one of the games and activities that entertained attendees of the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off throughout the past weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Featuring older classics to modern muscle cars and everything in between, the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Car and Motorcycle Show was a big hit with the crowd. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Aside from chili tastings, there was plenty more for Chili Cook-Off-goers to enjoy, with roughly 80 vendors in attendance offering food, drink and merchandise to tempt the shopper. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump Chili Cook-Off attendee take a whiff of one of the competition participant's chili concoctions, admiring the aroma before taking that first bite. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

All throughout March 21 and 22, Pahrump Chili Cook-Off attendees could be spotted digging in to samples of red, verde, homestyle and vegetarian chili offerings. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off saw more than 8,000 chili tastings consumed over the course of its three-day festival, with two International Chili Society-sanctioned competitions and one just for the hobby cooks. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 13th Annual Pahrump Chili Cook-Off took place this past weekend at Petrack Park, where attendees could find all sorts of fun. Chili sampling was the highlight of the event, with lines remaining continuous at the booths of cook-off competitors. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With a heat wave hitting Southern Nevada over the weekend, the valley was absolutely sizzling but the weather did little to deter people from flocking to Petrack Park for the 13th Annual Pahrump Chili Cook-Off.

Taking place Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22, there were crowds filling the park all throughout the three-day festival and everyone was eager to dive into the savory, spicy and sumptuous creations of the participating cooks. Two International Chili Society-sanctioned competitions were held, the Silver State and Nevada State cook-offs, and each featured a wide variety of tastes and textures to explore. From classic red to chili verde, homestyle and vegetarian recipes, the contenders whipped up their best chili offerings in the hope of advancing in the ICS World Championships. There was even a separate, non-sanctioned competition for the hobby-chili-maker, with the People’s Choice award at stake, and the lines for samples were nearly constant from the moment tastings started until all the chili had run out.

But there was much more on tap than just lip-smacking chili samples for attendees to partake of – the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off offered residents and visitors a full weekend of fun that the entire family could enjoy.

There were approximately 80 different vendors arranged around the park, offering a wide variety of food, beverages, merchandise and interactive booths. The Wrecking Bar gave attendees a shade pavilion under which to relax and enjoy a drink. Games and activities were a big draw, too, from watermelon eating, potato sack races and tug-o-war, to kids’ pepper eating, adults’ beer chugging and the Thermageddon Hot Wings Challenge. The youngsters were also able to show off their skills in the electric car drag race known as the Lil’ Pepper Grand Prix. There were sneak-peak previews from Pahrump Theatre Company, a performance by C.H.I.L.L. Crew and the Wayfinders from Donna’s Studio of Dance and a special appearance by Dru Wactors Stilts and LED Performer. A carnival offered additional fun and the Chili Cook-Off Car and Motorcycle Show saw an array of vehicles in all makes, models and years, giving the auto-lover plenty to peruse. Even the pups were able to get in on the fun with the Chili Cook-Off’s first-ever Dog Fashion Show, sponsored by Michelle Nelson.

“Overall, the event was a great success,” raved Kelli Sater of Wrecking Ball Entertainment, which puts on the chili cook-off, once all of the fun had come to a close. “We saw a strong turnout all weekend, even with the higher temperatures and the energy throughout the park stayed high from start to finish. It was great to see so many people out enjoying the festival.

“In addition to the chili tasting, some of the most popular features included the kids’ games, which are always a big hit with families, as well as the car and motorcycle Show, which really brought a lot of color and excitement to the event,” she continued. “The motorcycle ‘loudest pipes’ competition was especially fun, with participants revving their engines and engaging the crowd for applause. The car show also stood out with so many unique and beautifully restored vehicles that many of our sponsors had a tough time choosing winners in their categories.”

Sometimes there are stumbling blocks, even for events like this that have been around for many years. On the carnival, Sater acknowledged that there were some issues that occurred with a few of the rides over the weekend, which led to a decision to change it up in 2027. “We want to assure the community that we will be partnering with a different company next year. While we strive to provide entertainment for all ages, the safety of our attendees remains our top priority,” she remarked.

Sater reported that over 8,000 chili samples were consumed and overall attendance, though challenging to gauge for an event with free general admission, was estimated at around 7,000 over the course of the weekend.

The event didn’t only provide a weekend of fun for the community, either. Following the original vision of Pahrump Chili Cook-Off founders, the late Ron and Marion Frazier, the event acts as a fundraiser for local causes, as well. This year, three area nonprofits were chosen to be beneficiaries of the proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off, including Bikers Against Bullying, Pahrump Theatre Company and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

“We raised $4000 for our nonprofit partners,” Sater detailed, adding, “These organizations were selected because of the meaningful work they do in our community and their continued involvement in helping make events like this possible.”

There were several major sponsors who helped put on the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off this year and Sater was quick to give thanks where thanks are due.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to all of our sponsors, whose generosity makes this event possible. Thank you to our continued supporters: Pahrump Tourism; Hubbster Apparel; Sherrie Marie’s Attic; Joe’s Sanitation; Cutting Edge Design; and Pahrump Life Magazine. A warm welcome and thank you goes to our newest sponsors: Pahrump Wellness Sanctuary; Michelle Nelson; Final Touch Automotive; J&K Amusement; and Ross Speed &Repair,” Sater concluded. “We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers, vendors, cooks and attendees who came out and made this such a memorable weekend. We are already looking forward to continuing to grow the event next year.”

For more information on the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off, visit PahrumpChiliCookOff.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Chili Cook-Off winners to be announced

The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off included three separate competitions, two of which were sanctioned by the International Chili Society and one for the hobby cook.

The winners of each of the competitions will be announced this weekend via the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off website and social media pages.