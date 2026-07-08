Letters to the Editor

Republicans aren’t the answer to all your problems, but Democrats are becoming more and more the biggest part of many of your problems.

Socialism is not wanted here in America says reader

This “road” many people seem to be choosing today, with all the so-called “Democratic Socialists,” has been tried many times before in many parts of the world, even in the U.S. to some degree, and is still here in some respects. It has never been successful with a combination of open borders and widespread social programs for any length of time, even with rich resources, let alone when acting as the “world protector or cop.”

The things that eventually happen are because human nature being what it has always been: the rulers turn tyrannical when they fail to meet expectations, which can lead to revolution, harsher penalties for those who disagree, or the rulers escaping with all the riches they can to some sympathetic country.

When some of these people take office, their intentions will likely be good, but reality and truth don’t care about anyone’s intentions. There were two so-called “blue-dog Democrat” representatives in the U.S. House that came up with a pledge for their fellow Democrats called “Promise to America,” very simple and straightforward, a very large percentage of U.S. citizens would not find any problem with their representative signing.

Here are the six points: 1. We are Capitalists, not Socialists. 2. We want safety, not lawlessness. 3. We are responsible, not reckless. 4. Government should solve problems, not create them. 5. We are mainstream, not extreme. 6. We are proud, not ashamed of America.

Ten Democrat representatives were willing to sign this pledge and three others running for office. The rest were either afraid of being targeted by the radical elements of their party or agreed with them. We are fortunate to have at least one of our representatives to sign, Susie Lee. This certainly is not my parents’ or grandparents’ Democratic Party.

Republicans aren’t the answer to all your problems, but Democrats are becoming more and more the biggest part of many of your problems.

David Jaronik

Problems that need to be solved in US are bipartisan

This is my response to Arnold Breitenbach’s letter on June 19. First, he must never discuss anything with progressives. If so, he’d know that many of these things represent hot-button issues for winning elections. If compromise and common sense ruled the day, actually solving problems, how would they win elections?

Democrats do not wish to create total chaos in America through organizations such as unions, entertainment, and Antifa (which merely represents a belief against fascism). Unions only exist to better working conditions for employees. Entertainment is to entertain, which gives them a platform by which to share various points of view.

Democrats don’t deny the border problem. In the early 2000s, a good bipartisan bill to solve it failed to pass. All people, not merely citizens, have constitutional rights while in the USA. We cannot pick and choose who is worthy of fairness. Because they have a right to be treated fairly does not give immigrants the right to vote. There are solutions to the problem without resorting to the cruelty that we are witnessing. That is why there are protests.

Ninety-five percent of homelessness is not chosen. Some choose it because they cannot reach out for help due to issues such as addiction. I am overjoyed for everyone who has never been slapped with surprise bills. However, this 95% statement reveals a huge lack of empathy. We need structures to help these folks, not to condemn them.

The family unit changes are not political. The push for affordable child care is driven by women working outside the home by females who wish to use their skills and interests to make a difference in their communities. Must they sacrifice this for a family when they can have both? The breakup of families is the result of women having equal rights – they no longer lack the freedom to escape abuse. In addition to this, women are needed in the workforce. Much childcare is excellent. The kids learn to socialize, they learn the alphabet, numbers, etc. The caregivers love the children.

The gender issue is complicated. Many fail to understand that sometimes the DNA chromosomes get mixed up. What harm do the LGBTQ people cause? Why not accept people for who they want to be and leave them alone?

Elect politicians who will actually work to solve these problems, not merely try to get reelected. Quit being their pawns!

Candace H. Hunt