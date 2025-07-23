87°F
Make a positive impact by donating at Friday's blood drive

Nathan Adelson Hospice hopes for 32 people to donate blood at their Friday, July 25 blood drive ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice hopes for 32 people to donate blood at their Friday, July 25 blood drive. Those who donate will be entered into a free raffle.
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2025 - 4:51 am
 

Nathan Adelson Hospice, alongside Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, invites residents to participate in their upcoming blood drive with a chance to win a special prize.

The Nathan Adelson Hospice blood drive will take place on Friday, July 25, at Station 1, located at 300 N. Highway 160, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins and appointments are both accepted for those who want to donate. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate on Friday will be entered into a free raffle. The lucky winner will receive a handmade Afghan blanket and a bottle of wine with two glasses.

Nathan Adelson Hospice says 25 to 28 people usually donate at their blood drives, but they hope for around 32 people to donate on Friday.

“Pahrump is a great community. Our residents want to help out. Blood donations are a wonderful way to give,” says Vivian McCuneo from Nathan Adelson Hospice. “It doesn’t cost anything, only a little time.”

According to McCuneo, the blood collected on Friday will be given to the Red Cross Blood Services. The summer season is known as an important time for blood donations.

“Immediate access to blood products is a key part of summer safety,” the American Red Cross website explains.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue encourages the community to donate on Friday, also emphasizing the importance that these blood drives serve, especially as a life-saving measure.

“Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue regularly hosts blood drives because we understand how important it is to the sense of community,” explains Fire Chief Scott Lewis. “Blood is essential for so many different surgical and emergency medical procedures.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue plans to hold more blood drives later in the year but doesn’t have any official dates yet to share at this time.

If you have further questions about the Nathan Adelson blood drive on Friday, contact Vivian McCuneo at (775) 209-4230.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grants dollars are funding continued development of this project at the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

