Man dies at hospital while in police custody

An alleged home invasion and fight with deputies preceded the death, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

A man died at Desert View Hospital while in sheriff’s office custody earlier this week following an alleged home invasion.

The male was declared dead at 4:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, after experiencing a medical episode, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) press release.

Authorities said in the press release that the man was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, cause of death determination and identity confirmation.

The incident initially began with a call reporting a home invasion at approximately 1:25 a.m. on June 17, when a woman told dispatch the male, who lives on the property in a separate residence, kicked in her front door and entered her bedroom, the press release explains.

According to the release, the man stood in her bedroom and looked at her until the woman yelled, telling him to leave.

The press release states that the male left the woman’s room, walked around the interior of the residence, and then left.

Authorities noted in the press release that NCSO deputies have had previous interactions with the man, adding that he has “made threats” to and “fights” with law enforcement.

A sergeant and three deputies made contact with the male, who refused to cooperate and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, the press release states.

The release reads further that the man fought with deputies, was tased multiple times with little to no effect, was eventually taken into custody at approximately 2:13 a.m. and transported to Desert View Hospital for a minor laceration.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com