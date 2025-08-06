Man with knife makes threats at Pahrump tire shop

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 21, a deputy was dispatched to Hollywood Sound Tire & Water – Tire Repair Shop on Frontage Road, for a report of a man with a weapon. The reporting party said there was an older man inside his store actively threatening him with a large kitchen knife.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy found the elderly man still inside the business. The deputy asked the man to step out of the building and he complied.

While speaking to the man, the deputy noted he was slurring his words and had glassy eyes, suspecting him to be under the influence of alcohol. The man then revealed he drank roughly four beers prior to the altercation.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the owner of the business stated that the man made many threats of violence while holding the knife and pointing it directly at him. There was also cellphone footage of the argument.

The man was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Non-injury car crash

On Tuesday, July 22, around 3 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Pahrump Valley Boulevard and East Gamebird Road. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed it was a non-injury crash.

Fight in O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot

On Thursday, July 24, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight between two males in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot.

A report for battery was taken from the victim, who was still on scene upon police arrival. The suspect fled the scene and was not contacted.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office starts new video series

On Wednesday, July 30, the NCSO posted a video titled “Episode 1 – Sheriff McGill’s Desk Chats” on Facebook. In the video, Sheriff McGill responded to comments and questions on social media, regarding NCSO’s relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I hope to improve the communications between our office, our Deputies and the community,” said Sheriff McGill. “The video messages give a first-hand perspective from whoever is giving the presentation. It is more personal than a typed post on social media.”

Sheriff McGill aims to continue the series and hopes it will have a substantive impact with Nye County residents.

“In the beginning, I am going to see how it works monthly. We might make it twice a month,” said Sheriff McGill. “I just want us to reach out and provide information, instruction, statistics and a sense of community.”

