Nye County primary election results update — Monday, June 15

Here are the latest ballot tallies from last week’s primary election according to the Nye County clerk’s office as of Monday at 11:11 a.m. The clerk’s office still needs to count approximately 190 ballots, and 130 ballots require signature cures by 5 p.m., with another update to be shared later this evening, according to a county email.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas: 53.26%

Ron Boskovich: 46.74%

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler: 51.65%

Jeff Snow: 31.76%

Debra Strickland: 13.38%

Brett Fish: 3.21%

Republican primary for district attorney

Brian Kunzi: 51.25%

Michelle Nelson: 48.75%

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball: 60.49%

Cori A. Freidhof: 22.88%

Andrew Caccavale: 16.63%

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler: 55.94%

Ginger L. Simpson: 44.06%

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Joe McGill: 41.32%

Dan Pineau: 24.25%

Stan Hyt: 21.50%

George Wehrly: 12.94%

Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Michael Foley: 41.89%

Scott A. Oakley: 25.89%

Michele Fiore: 23.01%

Richard Hamilton: 9.21%

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com