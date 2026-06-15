Nye County primary election results update — Monday, June 15
The clerk’s office updated results today for local races at 11:11 a.m.
Here are the latest ballot tallies from last week’s primary election according to the Nye County clerk’s office as of Monday at 11:11 a.m. The clerk’s office still needs to count approximately 190 ballots, and 130 ballots require signature cures by 5 p.m., with another update to be shared later this evening, according to a county email.
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4
Debra Thomas: 53.26%
Ron Boskovich: 46.74%
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5
Matt Sadler: 51.65%
Jeff Snow: 31.76%
Debra Strickland: 13.38%
Brett Fish: 3.21%
Republican primary for district attorney
Brian Kunzi: 51.25%
Michelle Nelson: 48.75%
Republican primary for county clerk
Kayla Ball: 60.49%
Cori A. Freidhof: 22.88%
Andrew Caccavale: 16.63%
Republican primary for public administrator
Bill Hockstedler: 55.94%
Ginger L. Simpson: 44.06%
Nonpartisan primary for sheriff
Joe McGill: 41.32%
Dan Pineau: 24.25%
Stan Hyt: 21.50%
George Wehrly: 12.94%
Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B
Michael Foley: 41.89%
Scott A. Oakley: 25.89%
Michele Fiore: 23.01%
Richard Hamilton: 9.21%
Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com