Nye County primary election results updated Wednesday evening, not final
Here are the most recent numbers on local races from the Secretary of State’s office.
Nevada’s primary election day took place earlier this week on June 9. Here are the latest results for local races as of 7:11 p.m. yesterday, June 10, from the Secretary of State’s office. These results are not final. Nye County announced yesterday that approximately 1,200 ballots will be counted today from drop boxes and recently received mail ballots.
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4
Debra Thomas: 52.58%
Ron Boskovich: 47.42%
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5
Matt Sadler: 50.41%
Jeff Snow: 32.08%
Debra Strickland: 14.12%
Brett Fish: 3.39%
Republican primary for district attorney
Brian Kunzi: 51.86%
Michelle Nelson: 48.14%
Republican primary for county clerk
Kayla Ball: 60.46%
Cori A. Freidhof: 22.85%
Andrew Caccavale: 16.69%
Republican primary for public administrator
Bill Hockstedler: 55.55%
Ginger L. Simpson: 44.45%
Nonpartisan primary for sheriff
Joe McGill: 41.68%
Dan Pineau: 23.69%
Stan Hyt: 21.56%
George Wehrly: 13.08%
Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B
Michael Foley: 41.77%
Scott A. Oakley: 25.92%
Michele Fiore: 22.91%
Richard Hamilton: 9.40%
Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com