Nye County primary election results updated Wednesday evening, not final

Here are the most recent numbers on local races from the Secretary of State’s office.

Nye County Clerk Cori A. Freidhof at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on June 9, Nevada's primary election day. The county announced Wednesday night that approximately 1,200 ballots from drop boxes and recently received mail ballots will be counted today. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada’s primary election day took place earlier this week on June 9. Here are the latest results for local races as of 7:11 p.m. yesterday, June 10, from the Secretary of State’s office. These results are not final. Nye County announced yesterday that approximately 1,200 ballots will be counted today from drop boxes and recently received mail ballots.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas: 52.58%

Ron Boskovich: 47.42%

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler: 50.41%

Jeff Snow: 32.08%

Debra Strickland: 14.12%

Brett Fish: 3.39%

Republican primary for district attorney

Brian Kunzi: 51.86%

Michelle Nelson: 48.14%

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball: 60.46%

Cori A. Freidhof: 22.85%

Andrew Caccavale: 16.69%

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler: 55.55%

Ginger L. Simpson: 44.45%

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Joe McGill: 41.68%

Dan Pineau: 23.69%

Stan Hyt: 21.56%

George Wehrly: 13.08%

Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Michael Foley: 41.77%

Scott A. Oakley: 25.92%

Michele Fiore: 22.91%

Richard Hamilton: 9.40%

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com