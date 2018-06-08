Primary election right around the corner in Nye and Nevada

In just a few days time, the suspense will be over and Nye County residents, as well as those hoping to secure their votes, will know exactly who triumphed this campaign season.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The primary election is June 12. Early voting started May 26.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Most Nye County voters will cast their votes in the 2018 Primary Election at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs designating the county's polling places help guide voters to the correct location to cast their ballots. Local voters have five separate polling locations throughout the county.

Today, Friday, June 8, is the final day of early voting and the 2018 Primary Election will take place just three days from now, on Tuesday, June 12.

Pahrump citizens can head out to the Bob Ruud Community Center until 6 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots while those in the central portion of the county can utilize the Nye County Clerk’s Office in Tonopah, also until 6 p.m. Once the polls close this evening, the remainder of votes will be made on election day, with numerous polling places set up around the county.

Amargosa area residents will need to make their way to the Amargosa Community Center, 829 Amargosa Farm Road, while those in Beatty will use the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, as their polling location.

Those in the precincts of Round Mountain and Smoky Valley are directed to the Donald L. Simpson Community Center, 650 Civic Drive in Round Mountain and those in Tonopah will head to the Tonopah Convention Center, 301 W. Brougher Ave.

For a majority of Nye County voters, those who live in the Pahrump Valley, the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160, will act as the election day polling place.

Voting will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12 and continue until 7 p.m.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation or lack thereof, are encouraged to exercise their right to vote and ensure their opinion is heard during this primary election season.

As there are no local Democratic primary races for 2018, Nye County’s Republican voters will have the widest array of candidates to choose from. However, there are several Democratic primary races at the state and federal level, as well as a variety of nonpartisan seats for voters to weigh in on.

Nye County residents will vote on the local partisan offices of Nye County Commission Districts 4 and 5, Nye County district attorney, Nye County public administrator and Nye County treasurer. Each of these is a Republican-only primary and the seats of commission District 5 and public administrator will be determined by the primary.

However, the battles for commission District 4 and DA will both continue into the general election, where the Republican primary winners will face Democratic or third-party candidates.

Partisan state races that Nye voters will weigh in on include Nevada governor, Nevada Assembly Districts 32 and 36, Nevada attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and lieutenant governor. Both assembly races are Republican-only primaries but both will move on to the general election where the GOP candidate will face a Democratic opponent. The remainder of these state races will have both Democratic and Republican primaries before heading to the general.

Partisan federal races include U.S. Congressional District 4 and U.S. Senate, both of which have Democratic and Republican primaries.

Nye County voters will also cast ballots for the nonpartisan offices of Nye County Sheriff, Nye County School Board of Trustees Area III and Pahrump Justice of the Peace. All voters will be able to cast their ballots in these nonpartisan races. If one candidate in a given race is able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote, that person will be declared the winner. If no candidate is able to do so, the two top vote-getters will go to the general election.

For more information on voting in Nye County, visit www.nyecounty.net/232/Clerk or call the Nye County Clerk’s Office at 775-482-8127 in Tonopah or 775-751-7040 in Pahrump.

