Halloween Happenings and Area Events

Beatty Days 2024 happens this weekend in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park

Golden Entertainment Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Halloween night. Food trucks will offer a variety of treats beginning at 4 p.m. An RV decorating contest will also take place throughout the night, with prizes such as $100 cash, free play and food credit.

Beatty Days 2024 is happening October 25 through 27 in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park at the corner of 3rd and Amargosa Streets. Poker walk, art contest, live music by Still Drunk at Sunrise and Wildhorse bands, tricycle races, bed races, Halloween costume contest, downtown parade on Saturday at 10 a.m., art show, model railroad exhibit, pet parade Sunday, hula hoop contest—there is just too much family fun and entertainment to list! Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/index.html and click on the Beatty Days tab for more information and the schedule of events.

Costume contests, pumpkin patches, Trunk or Treat locations, Halloween parties, haunted houses, and more … Ready? Set? Go! to as many as time allows. Community Ambulance reminds us all that costumes should be well-fitted and flame-resistant to prevent accidents, and to always test makeup to avoid skin reactions. Carry flashlights and glowsticks for visibility, and sample all the sites organized in Pahrump for our Halloween enjoyment.

New this year: the Pahrump Theatre Company presents their haunted house experience in Petrack Park, with plenty of live scary characters and zombies. There is an admission fee of $10 per adult, $5 per child, or $30 per family. The attraction begins at 7 p.m. each evening October 31, November 1 and 2, and continues until people stop coming by.

Plan to join your favorite Trunk or Treat location if you live in an area where children do not come door to door on Halloween night. Smith’s, for example, is actively inviting anyone who wishes to participate with a decorated trunk, tent, or any creative setup to hand out candy or treats. “Bring your kids, dress up in your favorite costumes, and be ready to enjoy treats, games, and photo opportunities,” said coordinator Melissa Sharrer. She reports that several groups have already signed up to join them in their parking lot festival on October 31 from 5 to 8 p.m., including Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Paw-Rump Rehab &Rescue, Trikers and Bikers, Pahrump Care Pharmacy, Yolis Housekeeping, Let’s Glow Crazy, Gunny’s AC and Plumbing, Talk4less Cricket Wireless, Verizon, Pahrump Disability Outreach (PDOP), and the Pahrump Community Library. “This event is perfect for kids, families, and anyone who loves Halloween fun!” For more details, to RSVP, or to volunteer email pahrumptrunktreats@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

■ PDOP Pumpkin Days 2024, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the 60’s &70’s at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 6 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Italian dinner and melodrama at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church begins at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this fun night of fundraising for a new A/C unit. Johanna Safarik describes the play as “a short, fun and entertaining melodrama titled ‘How Long, O Lord?’ in which the lovely Miss Christian waits for her beloved JC to return, but the notorious and wicked Lou C. Furr tries to turn the townspeople against her and her father and steal their land.” Free will donations accepted. 650 S. Blagg. 775-727-4098.

■ Steak night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Scouting for Candy Trunk or Treat at Tractor Supply 6-8 p.m. 900 E. Hwy. 372.

■ Halloween party at Artesian Cellars 6-10 p.m. 21 and over. 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

■ PDOP Monster Dash 2024 7 to 9 a.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ PDOP Pumpkin Days 2024, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Attend the Haunted Terrarium Makerspace Workshop any time between 1 and 5 p.m. to create a spooky terrarium. Suggested donation of $5 covers all the soil, sand, jars, plants, paint, and spooky figurines you’ll need. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20 at the NyE Coalition. 775-293-8514.

■ Trunk or Treat at Redeeming Grace Church 4 to 7 p.m. 4180 N. Hwy 160.

■ 2nd Annual Pahrumpkin Patch 4 to 8 p.m. at Green Life Produce. 6640 Hawkins Way.

■ Kids and adults Halloween costume contest at Game Corner. 5 to 8 p.m. 1190 Hwy. 372. 775-537-3897.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the 60’s and 70’s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pet costume contest, and Trunk or Treat for kids at Coyote’s Den starts at 6 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg. 775-727-5233.

■ Trunk or Treat at Wheeler Springs Plaza (behind Phantom Fireworks) starts at 6 p.m. 921 S. Hwy 160.

■ Bunco “Just Us Witches” 6 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition by Soroptimist International. Admission fee $25. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon &Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trunk or Treat at Rubalcaba’s, presented by Nye County Side by Side starts at 7 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ An evening with Reba MacEntire, starring Cory Sachs at Sanders Winery. The show starts at 7 p.m. $25 per person. 3780 E. Kellogg Road. 775-727-1776.

■ Halloween Haunt at The Hubb featuring Bad Habit performing popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash). 8 p.m. until the witching hour. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ “Name that Tune” with Jerry Parks at Who’s Dunes from 8 to 9 p.m. $10 per player. Proceeds go to Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Comedian Alex “Koolaid” Ansel and warm-ups at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E. Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

■ Sunday breakfast buffet at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ PDOP Pumpkin Days 2024, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Any and all off-road machines are welcome at Saitta Trudeau’s 1st Halloween Creepy Crawler Ride. Meet at the dealership at 11:30 a.m.; the ride begins at 12:30. Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m. back at 1541 Wahkiakum Ave.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia with James Phoenix at the Black Cow Coffee House from 2 to 4:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Jokers and Jesters perform comedy at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Trunk or Treat at O Happy Bread 5 to 8 p.m. 1231 E. Basin, Suite 7.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Robert Crais. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Trunk or Treat at Bob’s Smoke Shop 6 to 8 p.m. 311 S. Frontage Rd.

■ Movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 7 p.m. Please call 775-419-6592 for movie selection, and to RSVP. Your RSVP is essential; no movie will be shown if response is insufficient.1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

■ Live country music performed at the Black Cow Coffee House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd (775) 419-6592

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post 10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ It’s Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Game Day in costumes at Pahrump Community Library, ages 4-16. 3:30 to 5 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ A Witches Brew Spiritual Vendor Party at Black Cow Coffee House 5 to 9 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

■ Dream car enthusiasts take note: Tony Casey posts on the Pahrump Car Shows, etc. Facebook site: “Looking forward to seeing you guys at Petrack Park on Halloween. Call me to get your beauty on the list. 702-239-6521. We will be on the grass.

■ WIC or Treat Family Event at Nye County Health &Human Services 2:30-4:30 p.m., 250 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Trunk or Treat at Lakeview Golf Course 4 to 6 p.m. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

■ Halloween Party at Great Basin College starts at 4 p.m. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Moose Lodge 4 to 7 p.m. 1100 E. 2nd St.

■ Trunk or Treat at VFW Post #10054 by VFW Auxilliary 4 to 9 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Harvest party at Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley, 4 to 8 p.m. 1051 E. Mickey St.

■ Trunk or Treat at Central Valley Baptist, 4 to 7 p.m. 3170 S. Blagg, on Lexis.

■ Bikers Against Bullying Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Spine &Wellness, 4 to 7 p.m. 2780 Homestead Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith’s parking lot. 601 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Trunk of Treat at We Love Boba 5 to 8 p.m., 1017 E. Basin St.

■ Kiwanis Trunk or Treat at Pizza Hut 5 to 8 p.m. 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Inspirations 5 to 7 p.m., 931 Honeysuckle St.

■ Trunk or treat at Hwy 372 Plaza 5 to 8 p.m. (Game Corner, Tobacco Express, Fight Science Academy, Great Computer Deals, Simply Divine Hair &Nail Salon, Shelly Belly NY Bagels). 1190 Hwy. 372.

■ Trunk or Treat at Walmart 5 to 8 p.m. 300 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Trunk or Treat at Denny’s starts at 5 p.m. 240 S. Hwy. 160.

■ South Valley Baptist Church Fall Celebration 5 to 8 p.m. 7050 Homestead Rd.

■ Spooky-Eye Halloween Event at Calvada Eye 5 to 8 p.m.

■ Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Chapter Tribe M/C Clubhouse 5 to 8 p.m. 2730 N. Blagg Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Family Medical 5 to 7 p.m. 1280 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ FD Candy and Fitlife Bungee Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. 301 Oxbow.

■ Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular at Petrack Park 5 to 8 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Trunk or Treat at United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m. 1300 Hwy. 372.

■ 14th Annual Safe Night at the Lake 5 to 8 p.m. Lakeside Casino &RV Park. 5870 Homestead Rd.

■ Trunk or Treat at Shenanigan’s 5 to 8 p.m. Bounce house and free BBQ for the kids. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Haunted House at Petrack Park by Pahrump Theatre Co. 7 p.m. to whenever people stop arriving. Repeated Fri. &Sat. too. Admission fee. 150 N. Hwy. 160. 775-253-2672.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club is conducting a Snake Bite Singles tournament Saturday, November 2 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Any player who rolls a split in the top half of the frame scores a strike. The tournament starts at 1 p.m., and costs $16 per bowler, with prizes and side pots. Sign up at the bowling counter or call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 to make your reservations. If you’re a master of the 7/10 split, this tourney is for you.

Members of the Facebook group Pahrump Car Shows, Etc. are planning a “Rod Run” to TecopaFest 2024 Saturday, November 2. They are meeting at Who’s Dunes Lounge on Hwy. 372, and leaving at 9 a.m. to caravan to this community event benefiting the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District. The festival features a poker run, live music, drum circle, arts and vendors, activities, food, silent auction, and raffle. For more festival information, contact tecopafest@gmail.com.

Register now for the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk on Saturday, November 9 at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park (1500 S. Red Butte St.). Pahrump Valley Competitive Dance is coordinating this event, with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the largest team. $40 for ages 14 and over, $30 for ages 13 and under. Families of 5 can register for $125. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Register from the Facebook event listing on the PV Competitive Dance page, or call Jenna at 702-576-3685. Get yourself moving before the holiday feast!

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com