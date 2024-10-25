Nevada Day office closures announced

Nye County officials are informing area residents of town government offices and court closures today in observance of Nevada Day.

As stated in news release, Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly noted that all county and town government offices and courts will be closed on Friday, October 25th.

Knightly also said emergency service administrative offices will also be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Regular office hours will resume on Monday, October 28.

“The Nye County Animal Shelter will also be closed but will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m. for regular business hours,” according to the release. “Animal Control can be reached at 775-751-6315 on holidays and weekends.”

The release went on to say that early voting will still be available on Friday at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump as well as the county clerk’s office in Tonopah.

Nevada Day honors the state’s founding on October 31, 1864. The state Legislature established the date as a state holiday in 1933. Nevada Day observance was moved to the last Friday in October in 2000 to facilitate a three-day weekend.