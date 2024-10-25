76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Nevada Day office closures announced

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2024 - 5:21 am
 

Nye County officials are informing area residents of town government offices and court closures today in observance of Nevada Day.

As stated in news release, Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly noted that all county and town government offices and courts will be closed on Friday, October 25th.

Knightly also said emergency service administrative offices will also be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Regular office hours will resume on Monday, October 28.

“The Nye County Animal Shelter will also be closed but will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m. for regular business hours,” according to the release. “Animal Control can be reached at 775-751-6315 on holidays and weekends.”

The release went on to say that early voting will still be available on Friday at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump as well as the county clerk’s office in Tonopah.

Nevada Day honors the state’s founding on October 31, 1864. The state Legislature established the date as a state holiday in 1933. Nevada Day observance was moved to the last Friday in October in 2000 to facilitate a three-day weekend.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Golden Entertainment Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Hallowe ...
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days 2024 happens this weekend in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park

A "Vote here," sign inside the Great Basin College campus for the primary election on Tuesday, ...
Unable to vote early? Here’s why
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County experienced an issue with a new voter check-in system that delayed voting for an hour and a half.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Grape Stomp made a successful return after several years ...
Grape Stomp makes triumphant return
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sanders is delighted to revive what was once a highly-anticipated autumn gathering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be taking don ...
Soroptimist hosting holiday donation drive
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

SIPV is collecting donations that will be gathered into beautiful baskets and gifted to area seniors.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Around 30 community members gathered for a discussion on the ...
Michigan judge shares hopeful message at opioid meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Judge believes substance use disorder is not a moral failing and does not deserve to be treated with the negative stigma so commonly associated with the disease.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a vehicle was transported to Desert View Hosp ...
Driver jumps curb, strikes power pole
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The driver was in the onset of a medical episode and was transported to Desert View Hospital for further treatment.