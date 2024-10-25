Sheriff’s deputies carry the torch for Special Olympics charity

Deputies, Pahrump Special Olympic athletes and a K9 ran 2.1 miles over the weekend to fundraise and spread awareness of their local Olympians.

Nye County Sheriff's Office and Special Olympics Nevada athletes gather for a photo after the Nye County Torch Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The sheriff's raised $5,300. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff's Office started their run for the Nye County Torch Run for Special Olympics Nevada athletes on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The sheriff's raised $5,300. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff's Office and Special Olympics Nevada athletes gather after the Nye County Torch Run with the Flame of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The sheriff's raised $5,300. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Deputies, Pahrump Special Olympic athletes and a K9 ran 2.1 miles over the weekend to fundraise and spread awareness for their local Olympians.

The Nye County Torch Run is back and it started at the Saddle West Hotel-Casino and RV Park, a sponsor of the event, on Saturday morning and ended at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office building. As the runners trekked on State Route 160, passing vehicles honked their horns in support and opened their wallets to support their local Olympians.

Roughly 20 deputies raised $5,300 at the Torch Run to benefit Nevada Special Olympic athletes.

“This was the highest involvement that our agency has had since several years,” Sheriff Joe McGill said. “We’re really happy about that.”

The sheriff’s office is a supporter of the Special Olympics Nevada after Captain Harry Means organized the event with the Special Olympics Nevada team. Means was also one of the top contributors to the race after donating $3,500.

Deputy Richard Rumker, with his K9, Charlie, was also able to be a top fundraiser after collecting $700.

Although McGill did not run in the Torch Run this year, the sheriff was able to see the athletes enjoyed the event and were thrilled to participate.

“Everything that they do is free to them,” the sheriff said. “This gets them out of the house, it gets them doing some activities, things to do, places to go, friends to hang out with and really good exposure for them.”

The sheriff’s office was able to fundraise so much money thanks to NextEra Energy Resources, Aspen Insulation Pahrump and RJO Associates, Rebecca and James Oscarson and the Saddle West Hotel-Casino and RV Park.

The events aren’t over for the Special Olympics Nevada — there is another law enforcement run on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas. This will be a 2.5-mile run along the Strip that will pass by the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.