Silver Tappers to host charity golf tournament in Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known in the Pahrump community, often hosting fundraisers and taking part in those held by other local organizations. The group is pictured performing at a past Stars and Stripes USO Show in this file photo.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A team of four is shown taking part in the Nevada Silver Tappers' 2017 golf tournament fundraiser in this photo, courtesy of the former Mirror newspaper.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA are at it again.

In pursuit of their never-ending mission to give back to the Pahrump community, the lovely ladies of these two nonprofit organizations will host a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Lakeview Executive Golf Course and everyone is invited for an afternoon of golf-loving fun. Today is the final day for registration, however, so those who want to take part must act fast.

Selected as the beneficiary of this charitable endeavor is Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, another nonprofit that relies heavily on donations in order to function. Without generous contributions from individuals and groups like the Nevada Silver Tappers, the Search and Rescue team would not be able to provide the valuable services rendered yearly throughout Nye County and beyond.

“The tournament’s proceeds will benefit Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, which is not funded by the county and receives the majority of its support from various organizations’ fundraising events,” a news release from the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years read. “Their primary goal is to save lives. They work in coordination with the sheriff’s office in a variety of search and rescue activities, including tracking missing individuals, providing support during floods, assisting with mine rescues and finding lost children.”

As detailed on the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue website, the unit is “… a volunteer arm of the sheriff’s office involved in performing the sheriff’s statutorily mandated function of conducting or coordinating search and rescue operations within the county … The unit is trained by the sheriff’s office to provide vital search and rescue services for the residents of Nye County, which encompasses approximately 18,159 square miles of diverse and sometimes very remote rugged terrain.

“Southern Nye County Search and Rescue also performs sheriff’s office special assignments for community events such as Halloween traffic control, Fall Festival parking assistance and foot patrol during the event, Fourth of July traffic control, in addition to assisting any other first responder agencies that may need our assistance.”

Of course, running this group means gathering together a variety of volunteers with diverse skill sets and backgrounds.

According to the website, there are more than 20 members, many of whom are retired law enforcement, retired military, medical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. However, the unit could always use more benevolent individuals to add to its ranks and help those who live in and travel through Nevada’s vast lands. These volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days per year in an effort to ensure public safety.

Keeping the Search and Rescue Unit maintained and its volunteers trained and primed for action requires funding , so events such as the Nevada Silver Tappers Golf Tournament are imperative to its ability to continue protecting the community. Such events also offer a simple method for locals to get involved and give a little of themselves, while also having a great time with friends and family.

The golf tournament will be held in the scramble style, with teams of four hitting the nine-hole executive golf course. Participation costs $35 per person, with an optional $5 cart fee per person. Golfers will also be able to buy themselves a few “mulligans” at $2 apiece, in case their swing is a bit off. Those attaining first, second or third place will be awarded prizes, as will several others.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m., and lunch will follow during the prize ceremony.

Sign-up sheets are available at Lakeview Executive Golf Course, 1471 E. Mount Charleston Drive, and must be submitted by the end of today, Sept. 5. All payments are due with the sign-up forms, with checks made payable to Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

For more information, contact Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years Founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin at 775-727-7011.

