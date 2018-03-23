Step into the Civil War era in S. Nevada

A Southern Nevada organization is teaching area residents to relive the history of the battlefield during the Civil War era.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada Civil War History Association Inc., a group that teaches people how to engage on the battlefield of the Civil War era stands for a photo at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park in Las Vegas on Feb. 26 2018. The group puts on a monthly event planned for the last Saturday of each month and can allow for up to 600 participants.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Entrance of the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Feb. 26, 2018. A Clark County organization puts on a monthly event to teach adults and children how to perform on the battlefield during the Civil War era. The cost is $10 to enter the park; participation in the event is free.

Nevada Civil War History Association Inc./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada Civil War History Association prepare their troops for battle at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Feb. 26, 2018. A monthly event that teaches participants how to fight as a soldier of the Civil War era takes place at the park the last Saturday of each month. The event is kid friendly.

Nevada Civil War History Association Inc./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Civil War History Association puts on a monthly event at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park to learn how soldiers performed on the battlefield during the Civil War era. Event organizers said they teach participants about the 4th California Infantry Regiment and their part in the war.

Nevada Civil War History Association Inc./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participants in an event by the Nevada Civil War History Association learn how to march as soldiers did during the Civil War era at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Feb. 26, 2018. After training, participants are broken up into two groups of Union and Confederate soldiers and go into a faux battle.

Members of the Nevada Civil War History Association Inc. put on a monthly event at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park — teaching attendees of all ages about weaponry of the Civil War period, how to march into battle and participating in a battle.

“We don’t consider ourselves re-enactors, as much as we do living history,” said Jim Edwards, senior infantry tactics instructor for the group.

The group came out to its normal meeting time in February, the last Saturday of each month, where a dozen participants came out. Edwards said they packed it in early that day, as the temperature was low, and the wind had picked up quite a bit.

Gatherings can sometimes attract hundreds, he said. The group has enough uniforms for 600 participants — plus those training the attendees.

Edwards said he tries to be authentic in the training methods used in the period.

“We do it two ways. We do training the way they would have done it back East — what they call the Army of Northern Virginia or the Army of the Potomac Standards,” he said.

Following training, attendees are split up into two groups: Confederate and Union soldiers, and a small battle is fought.

Edwards, and the rest of the group from the Nevada Civil War History Association, teaches participants about the 4th California Infantry Regiment, which does have a history in Nevada during the Civil War period.

One company of the 4th California Infantry was stationed at Fort Mohave late in the war, said Mark Hall-Patton, Clark County museums administrator.

Fort Mohave is located at the extreme southern end of the state, in the area where the Avi Resort &Casino sits today, Hall-Patton said.

The group has been teaching people of all generations in the Southern Nevada region since 2010.

The monthly event is free, though it’s $10 to enter Spring Mountain Ranch, which sits on Highway 159, just a few miles north of Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas.

The event is normally scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. For more information, or to see if an event has been canceled, head to the Nevada Civil War History Association’s Facebook page.

